Tesco has joined the NI Chamber of Commerce as part of the company’s commitment to the Northern Ireland economy and local suppliers.

Tesco is one of the world’s largest retailers, employing over 350,000 people. The company has a proud record of investment and job creation in Northern Ireland and employs 9,000 colleagues across more than 50 stores.

“As a major supporter of Northern Ireland producers, we feel very welcome at the NI Chamber of Commerce”, said commented Natasha Adams, chief executive officer, Tesco Ireland and Northern Ireland.

"Since our first local store opened on Royal Avenue, Belfast, in 1995, following our acquisition of Stewarts Supermarkets, we have developed strong partnerships with local companies and are proud to be active members in the NI business community. Being a corporate member at the NI Chamber of Commerce reaffirms our commitment to growing the local economy.”

Tesco now stocks around 2000 items from 150 Northern Ireland suppliers. These figures continue to grow year on year, as many companies also grow their business through the retailer, starting by supplying a small number of stores and building up.

Their range of supplier partners ranges from large local food manufacturers to a whole host of high-quality artisan producers.

Natasha added. “We also have a dedicated local sourcing office as part of our Northern Ireland HQ in Newtownabbey. Our team of buyers and technical experts both understand what our customers want in Northern Ireland and have tremendous knowledge of local suppliers. This helps ensure that we have the right range of local products for our customers, and we can respond quickly to changing customer need.,”

Suzanne Wylie, chief executive, NI Chamber said: “We are delighted to welcome Tesco into NI Chamber’s expanding business network. As one of the fastest growing Chambers in the UK, attracting major employers, such as Tesco, into our membership base is key.