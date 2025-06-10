Starting this week, a host of locally produced favourites—previously part of the Premium Meal Deal—will now be available as part of Tesco’s Core Meal Deal. The lunchtime offer includes a main, snack, and drink and will feature over 20 NI-born and bred food-to-go products, including sandwiches and wraps from Deli Lites, Brunch Box and Twelve, yogurt and granola bowls from Slim’s Healthy Kitchen and cosy soups from Big Pot Soup

Northern Ireland favourites from Deli Lites, Slim’s Healthy Kitchen, Brunch Box, Twelve, and Big Pot Soup are now available in the Core Meal Deal – at a lower price

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tesco Northern Ireland is putting local suppliers on centre stage in a major refresh of its food-to-go offering.

Starting this week, a host of locally produced favourites—previously part of the Premium Meal Deal—will now be available as part of Tesco’s Core Meal Deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lunchtime offer includes a main, snack, and drink and will feature over 20 NI-born and bred food-to-go products, including sandwiches and wraps from Deli Lites, Brunch Box and Twelve, yogurt and granola bowls from Slim’s Healthy Kitchen and cosy soups from Big Pot Soup.

Starting this week, a host of locally produced favourites—previously part of the Premium Meal Deal—will now be available as part of Tesco’s Core Meal Deal. The lunchtime offer includes a main, snack, and drink and will feature over 20 NI-born and bred food-to-go products, including sandwiches and wraps from Deli Lites, Brunch Box and Twelve, yogurt and granola bowls from Slim’s Healthy Kitchen and cosy soups from Big Pot Soup

Previously priced at £5.50 (or £5 with a Clubcard) in the Premium Meal Deal, these high-spec products—known for generous protein portions, quality ingredients, and innovative flavours—will now be available in the Core Meal Deal for just £4 (£3.60 with a Clubcard).

David Thompson, buying manager – dairy and front of Store at Tesco NI, said: “This change is all about delivering great quality and local flavour at a price that works for our customers. We're proud to partner with some of the best local food-to-go suppliers, and by incorporating their products into our Core Meal Deal, we’re making it even easier for shoppers to enjoy premium choices for less—without sacrificing quality or convenience.”

This update is exclusive to Tesco Northern Ireland. Customers in Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland will continue to see Premium products offered in a separate range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad