Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The York St Tesco Express is part of a new wave of investment to improve existing stores and open new units

Tesco is welcoming customers to its new Express store in York Street, Belfast.

Situated at the ground floor of the student accommodation building LIV Student, the new store offers a wide range of product lines to cater to the students and locals’ busy lifestyles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The York St Tesco Express is the first one to open its doors in the city in three years and is part of a new wave of investment to improve existing stores and open new units where they are most needed.

Lead store manager James McGivern and his team are looking forward to serving the local community in Belfast

“With classes starting soon, the new Tesco Express will be a great and handy option to grab lunch or essentials on your way home,” said Tesco area manager Alexis McIlveen.

“This area of the city is going through major redevelopment and the store has been opened not only to cater for passersby in this busy part of town, but also the significant number of students and residents in the immediate area.”

Customers will find a Costa coffee machine and a bakery for a quick snack. They will also be able to enjoy ready meals and Tesco’s new premium sandwich meal deal, a great value option with new lines from local suppliers. For those who prefer to cook from scratch there is a wide range of fresh produce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Tesco Express also offers a great range of household and health and beauty products, so customers won’t have to go far to get everything they need.

Lead store manager James McGivern and the team are looking forward to serving the local community.