Tesla boss Elon Musk announces plans to introduce 'humanoid robots' in the next year

​Tesla boss Elon Musk has said the car maker hopes to have "genuinely useful" humanoid robots deployed internally next year.

Posting to X, formerly Twitter and the platform he owns, Mr Musk said the firm then hoped to expand production and start offering the robots to other firms in 2026.

Tesla has been working on a humanoid robot, known as Optimus , to use in its factories and on production lines.

"Tesla will have genuinely useful humanoid robots in low production for Tesla internal use next year and, hopefully, high production for other companies in 2026," Mr Musk said in his post.

A number of other firms, including US firm Boston Dynamics, are working a range of robots in different forms designed to aid humans in manual work.

When Tesla's humanoid robot was first announced in 2021 during a company event, it did not appear on stage but a person wearing a white outfit and a black helmet walked robotically on before starting to dance.

Since then, Tesla has shown off updated versions of Optimus , including in a video at the end of last year in which the robot picked up, held and put down an egg without breaking it.

Mr Musk has previously sounded cautious over the design and use of humanoid robots.

Discussing the technology with then Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after the AI Safety Summit last year, Mr Musk stressed the need for an off-switch for humanoid versions that can chase you up the stairs.

"A humanoid robot can basically chase you anywhere," the tech entrepreneur said during the discussion.

"It's something we should be quite concerned about. If a robot can follow you anywhere, what if they get a software update one day, and they're not so friendly any more?"