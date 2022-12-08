News you can trust since 1737
Tessuti is part of the JD Sports Group and has launched a prime unit at the William Street entrance

Northern Ireland’s Victoria Square is celebrating the official launch of premium fashion retailer Tessuti, marking its first flagship store in Ireland.

By Claire Cartmill
4 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 8th Dec 2022, 10:37am

Tessuti is part of the JD Sports Group and has launched a 12,900 sq ft unit in the prime William Street entrance to Victoria Square.

The store stocks designer collections for men, women, and children, featuring brands such as Polo Ralph Lauren, Billionaire Boys Club, Parajumpers, Versace Jeans Couture, Moose Knuckles, Sandbanks, Emporio Armani and more.

Russell Banham, UK head at Commerz Real, said: “Tessuti’s first luxury flagship store provides Victoria Square’s visitors with yet another unique shopping experience.

"Tessuti delivers a vast selection of designer brands under one roof which extends the overall breadth of our retail offer. We are pleased to welcome Tessuti to Victoria Square for its Ireland debut, joining Gilly Hicks, Sweaty Betty, and first Irish store for Whistles. We have no doubt that Tessuti will play a central role in the growth of our scheme for 2023.”

Chris Rowan, director of brand & customer connection at Tessuti, added: “We are so pleased to have opened our Ireland flagship and showcase our latest concept in a new region. The destination has provided us with a prime central location in the heart of Belfast, and it is great to have launched in time for the festive period.”

The opening of Tessuti follows a successful third quarter at Victoria Square in 2022 with sales up by 20% against the same period in 2019. In addition, the destination has secured over 85,000 sq ft of signings, openings and regears in the past six months including Sweaty Betty, Whistles and Gilly Hicks.

Lambert Smith Hampton and Savills are joint agents for Victoria Square. Victoria Square is managed by the Lambert Smith Hampton’s Belfast office. Harrods Estates represented Tessuti on the deal.

An iconic landmark in the young and vibrant city, Victoria Square Belfast serves a catchment of almost one million people with a comparison goods spend potential of almost £900m, and is a key opportunity location in the UK. The centre attracts an annual footfall of around 11.5 million.

Northern IrelandBelfast