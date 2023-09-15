Whoosh’s instant rice noodles from Coleraine are now on sale in Selfridges in London

Thana, owner of Whoosh, a successful and popular food production business and café, near Coleraine town centre, has supplied a range of noodles to Selfridges following an approach from the high-end department store’s senior buyer back in May of this year.

The approach eventually to an agreement to supply the noodles which went on sale in the hugely popular store in early September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the new business, which is the first for Whoosh outside Northern Ireland, Thana says: “I was thrilled to receive the approach from such a prestigious and influential food store as Selfridges, one of the biggest stores in the world and one with a great commitment to quality and innovative food.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thana Thammavongsa, founder of Whoosh

Cartons of Whoosh Vietnamese instant curry, Thai red curry and Thai Tom Yum noodles are now on the shelves of the top store.

Thana continues: “This is a tremendously exciting business for us. At Whoosh, we love cooking, we love eating! We always think about food, we dream about food…Thai and Vietnamese food.”

Whoosh was founded in 2008 in Coleraine by Thana with the aim “to share a love of food, our culture and the stories behind every recipe and every dish we cook”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We began our journey with private and corporate event catering, which led to the opening of our own Thai and Vietnamese street food café. Our belief is in fresh, delicious food that’s cooked with love and really makes a difference, keeping consumers healthy. Over the years, we gradually won the hearts and appetites of so many foodies here,” she adds.

2022 marked the launch of Whoosh’s own range of instant rice noodle pots that can be eaten everywhere.

“The noodles are authentic, three-minute meals that have been handcrafted with care, using only the best quality and purest ingredients,” continues Thana.

She believes in “eating healthy, eating happy, eating together”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thana: Coleraine chef/entrepreneur Thana Thammavongsa of Whoosh has won business with Selfridges in London for her instant rice noodles