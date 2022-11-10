Once again held in the Ulster Museum, the 141st year of the exhibition sees it move to the largest gallery in the museum and accommodates a host of work across a variety of mediums including painting, drawing, print, sculpture, photography and video.

The milestone sponsorship from KPMG marks a two-way partnership which has been hugely beneficial for both organisations. As well as being the main sponsor, the professional services firm also sponsors the KPMG Young Artist Award. This year’s winner, chosen by KPMG staff, was by recent Ulster University graduate Oisin McDonnell for ‘Eternity in an Hour’.

Extremely proud of a partnership, Johnny Hanna, partner in charge of KPMG in Northern Ireland, said: “The RUA Annual Exhibition is a highlight in the KPMG calendar, particularly so this year as we celebrate 15 years working together.

"We are immensely proud of a partnership which has proved so worthwhile for us as a firm and again shown that close cooperation between business and the arts is a powerful combination.

“Congratulations to all the finalists and to the RUA for curating such a fine exhibition. The works from some of our most exciting established and up and coming artists have once again proved that this exhibition draws some of the best talent in the world.”

Urging the local community to visit the exhibition soon, Dan Dowling, president of the RUA, said: “The RUA Annual Exhibition showcases a plethora of both established and up-and-coming artistic talent which cements this event’s well-deserved reputation as world class. Throughout the exhibition we also run a very comprehensive outreach and education programme which includes guided tours and ‘meet the artist’ talks. Best of all, entry to the exhibition and the events are free”.

“Thanks to KPMG for its continued support and to the Ulster Museum for hosting the exhibition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The adjudicator for the RUA Annual Exhibition 2022 is Belfast-born artist, writer, DJ, broadcaster and journalist, Joe Lindsay.

The exhibition runs until January 3 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad