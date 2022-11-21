The annual event saw an increase in footfall of 15.5% compared to the same day last year. And the previous week enjoyed a 161% growth on the same day the previous week.

Discount Day took place on Thursday, November 3 and saw 109 businesses take part, which was an increase from 83 in 2021.

Many businesses reported an increase in trade of over 50 per centre on last year and some even topping a 100% growth on 2021.

Thomas McKillen, owner of McKillens, and BID Board member, said: “As a retailer in this town for over 100 years, the annual Discount Day is much-anticipated and this year we are delighted that it was a huge success. Both our footfall and our turnover were well up on last year."

Discount Day, formerly known as Church Street Discount Day, has grown hugely in popularity over recent years and is now spread throughout the entire town and both the Fairhill and Tower Centre Shopping Centres are onboard and take part.

Natalie from Fairhill Shopping Centre, explained: “The Discount Day gets bigger and better every year and this one did not disappoint; the centres footfall was up by 6% on the same day last year and it was by far the busiest week for the shopping centres carpark too.

“On Discount Day, Fairhill had a fantastic range of retailers take part, some of whom saw up to 30% increase in their sales on last year’s event with many tenants claiming that it’s been so long since they experienced a busy day like it.”

Emma McCrea, manager of Ballymena BID, continued: “The whole BID team are delighted with the success of this year’s Discount Day and we want to thank all the retailers for embracing the concept and getting involved. We also want to thank the visitors to the town who created the buzz and supported the retailer when they need it most. It was a full town effort and one which we know will pay off for the festive weeks to come.”

Lesley McCaughan BID Board member and owner of Follow Coffee, added: “This year, Discount Day was even better than previous years. We had a steady stream of trade from the moment the doors opened at 9am until the last shopper left at 9pm – this is a fantastic concept and afforded us a bumper 100 per cent increase in trade on that one day. It has created a real strong sense of community spirit amongst all businesses in the town and trade has been strong ever since. We look forward to the full calendar of BID events for the next 12 months.”

Ballymena BID has recently launched the new Ballymena Town Centre Gift Card which is providing further support for businesses.

It allows local spend in all participating stores throughout the town and is already showing strong sales for the festive period.

Stephen Reynolds and Deputy Mayor Beth Adger MBE