As NI’s largest business organisation, we are always keen to hear from business owners about the issues affecting them and how we can best support SMEs across all sectors, rural or urban.FSB recognises that small businesses and the self-employed help rural and coastal communities thrive, providing employment, innovation and generating economic growth. From established family-owned businesses to start-ups, the rural economy boasts a diversity of firms. Rural enterprises are small businesses, producers and consumers, powering the social life of their communities.FSB recently published a report entitled ‘The Growth Belt: Supporting Rural Small Businesses’, as part of our ongoing commitment to champion rural enterprise. The report makes clear that after decades of promises, poor digital connectivity and inadequate transport infrastructure continue to blight the prospects of small businesses in rural and coastal areas. It is essential that policymakers recognise this and address the rural productivity gap, to create a more sustainable and resilient economy that benefits everyone.The report, which is available on the FSB website, looks at many issues including economic growth, connectivity and the cost of energy, making key recommendations on the economy, levelling up, digital connectivity, transport and the environment. It also identifies geographical differences in perceived barriers to growth. On average in 2022, rural SMEs were more likely to highlight input or raw material costs (28% vs. 22% urban) and fuel costs (25% vs. 17% urban) as barriers to their growth aspirations. In 2021 more than half (58%) of NI businesses were located in rural areas, which emphasises the need for more focus in this area. Prior to the cessation of the NI Assembly last year, the Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs sought to build on the Rural Needs Act 2016 to help address barriers that prevent rural NI communities from growing sustainably.Despite the challenges, there are opportunities ahead for both rural and urban areas if we can create the right policy framework for economic growth. FSB’s report will help inform policy makers and assist them in making the right decisions for the future. Small businesses are the backbone of the economy, employing more than the rest of the private sector and the whole public sector combined. It’s vital that we continue to represent their views on a range of issues, whether that be business rates support, getting invoices paid on time, or the cost of energy. With your input, FSB will continue to lobby government on your behalf, making sure the rural economy is not left behind.The recent events marking the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement highlighted again the international goodwill for Northern Ireland to succeed. We must harness that extraordinary beneficence to turbo-charge the opportunities for businesses, both rural and urban. With more than half of Northern Ireland businesses located in rural areas, they must be central to the much-vaunted prosperity process that is emerging. The opportunities could be potentially boundless.The Balmoral Show is the perfect platform to demonstrate the vibrancy, innovation and energy of the rural economy. Businesses situated throughout the rural economy have leaders and entrepreneurs with the ambition and drive to take us forward. We must help them make that a reality.At FSB we are really looking forward to the Balmoral Show. Whether you want to talk about the rural economy, the support FSB can provide to your business, share your thoughts or sample some of Northern Ireland’s most delectable produce, please call into the FSB Business and Agri Pavilion. We want to speak with as many people as possible. Most important of all, enjoy the event. Four days of fun and conversation to be had. Bring the family and let’s help make the 154th Balmoral Show one of the best ever.