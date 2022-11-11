This will be Sky’s first bricks and mortar shop in Northern Ireland and its 14th shop launch in two years.

Sky’s retail footprint stretches across the UK and Ireland with shops in some of the UK’s biggest and busiest retail destinations such as London, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Kent and Manchester and most recently in the newly developed Battersea Power Station in south-west London.

Located on Castle Lane, the shop comprises 1985 square feet in total and provides unrivalled space for shoppers to test the full suite of Sky products and experience the home of the future. This includes: Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q, Sky Go, Sky Broadband and Sky Mobile.

Customer experience is at the crux of all Sky shops and they have been designed with customers’ needs in mind. The shop brings Sky’s industry leading service to shoppers across the UK and provides space for shoppers to speak with expert advisors.

They are separated into designated themed spaces across an open-plan layout, encouraging easy conversation to understand what is available. The shops also have a dedicated ‘Customer Hub’, complete with seating areas.

Matthew Price, retail director, Sky, said: “Opening our first shop in Northern Ireland marks a proud milestone for Sky as we now have a physical retail shop in every nation of the UK.

"We know getting the best value for money is top of mind for everyone right now and in our shops, our expert advisors are on hand to help customers find the right package at the right price.”

Sky retail staff open its first shop in Northern Ireland