Belfast’s iconic Bittles Bar has been crowned winner of the UK’s Best Low Budget Content Campaign at this year’s prestigious Content & PR Awards held in London.

The accolade comes thanks to a viral Christmas advert created by the talented team at Emerald Green Media.

Shot in just one day inside the wedge-shaped pub, the advert was a passion project produced on a shoestring budget. The Christmas campaign also received recognition as a finalist in the Video Content Campaign of the Year category.

Filmed in the heart of Belfast and created with community at its core, the Bittles Bar Christmas Advert 2024 struck a chord with viewers highlighting loneliness and bar owner John Brittle’s no-nonsense humour after pensioner asks for a coke!

The heartfelt video captured the essence of local pubs and the joy of coming together, proving that meaningful storytelling doesn’t require a blockbuster budget to make an impact.

Stevie Haughey, founder and managing director of Emerald Green Media, said: “We made the ad on a tiny budget as a passion project — shot in just one day, right inside the iconic wedge-shaped Bittles Bar. The goal was simple: tell a warm, funny story that captured the spirit of Christmas in Belfast.

“What happened next took us all by surprise. The video went viral, made national headlines, and brought a smile to thousands of people across Ireland and the UK.

Stevie expressed pride in representing Belfast on a national stage: "We’re incredibly proud to represent Belfast and to see a local story make waves nationally. A huge thank you to the team at Bittles Bar and to everyone who watched, shared, and supported the ad. Your love for this little corner pub, and the story behind it, is what made it all possible.”

The awards ceremony took place on Tuesday evening at the Hilton Bankside, where Stevie was joined by his 88-year-old uncle Liam, who starred in the advert.

Describing the moment as unforgettable, he continued: “Being there was amazing, but the best part was that my 88-year-old uncle, who starred in the ad, came with us to London for the awards night.

"Sharing that moment with him — and hearing Bittles Bar called out as the winner — is something I’ll never forget.”

He also paid tribute to the creative team: “Huge credit to everyone involved, especially our director Ronan Lavery and videographer Kyle Brickley, who helped bring it all together. We’re proud to say that one of Belfast’s most beloved pubs now holds a national title. Proof that you don’t need a big budget to make a big impact.”

Bittles Bar award Stevie Haughey, founder and managing director of Emerald Green Media delighted that Bittles Bar in Belfast scooped UK's Best Low Budget Content Campaign at the Content & PR Awards in London. He is pictured getting the award

Bittles Bar award Stevie Haughey of Emerald Green Media, Bittles Bar owner John Bittles, uncle Liam Robinson, Paddy McGarrity plus cast and guests celebrate scooping UK's Best Low Budget Content Campaign at the Content & PR Awards in London

Bittles Bar award Filmed in the heart of Belfast and created with community at its core, the Bittles Bar Christmas Advert 2024 struck a chord with viewers highlighting loneliness and bar owner John Brittle's no-nonsense humour after pensioner asks for a coke!