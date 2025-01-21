Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hosted every year, the British Kebab Awards are held to ‘recognise and champion the efforts of local kebab takeaways and restaurants across the nation’

The British Kebab Awards 2025 have unveiled their list of finalists, with 10 restaurants and takeaways from Northern Ireland vying for top honours.

These establishments, hailing from Belfast, Omagh, Craigavon, Newtownards and Lisburn, are in the running for the coveted title of the country’s best kebab house.

Now in its 13th year, the British Kebab Awards aim to recognize and celebrate the efforts of local kebab takeaways and restaurants across the UK. More than 200 kebab houses have been named finalists in various categories, including ‘Best Delivery,’ ‘Best Vegan Kebab,’ and ‘Customer Satisfaction.’

Fans from across the UK, including those in Northern Ireland, are invited to vote for their favorite kebab spots. Voting is open until February 15, with the awards ceremony set to take place on February 26.

Ibrahim Dogus, founder of the British Kebab Awards, shared his excitement about the competition: “We are thrilled to announce the finalists for the British Kebab Awards 2025!

"This year’s competition has been fiercer than ever, highlighting the outstanding talent, dedication, and passion across the kebab industry. The British Kebab Awards is a celebration of excellence and community, and we can’t wait to share this amazing event with you. Join us in supporting the kebab industry’s finest!”

As the deadline for voting approaches, kebab lovers from Northern Ireland and beyond are encouraged to show their support for their favorite local kebab houses.

Here’s the NI restaurants, with the voting links, which have been shortlisted at British Kebab Awards 2025?

Chaska, Enniskillen

Grab a Kebab, Omagh

Istanbul Kebab, Belfast

Kebab Company, Belfast

Kebab House Ballyhackamore, Belfast

King Kebab Craigavon, Craigavon

Lahore Kebab House, Newtownards