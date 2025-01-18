Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Love Your Local: Belfast personal trainer Lee Fitzpatrick (34) opens up about his health transformation, starting at 22 stone, and the unlikely fitness hero who inspired him – his dad, who’s never stepped foot in a gym

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I had a moment that changed the course of my life at the age of 20, in the changing room of a clothing store.

I picked out a shirt – an oversized 1XL – and nervously tried it on. After several failed attempts to squeeze into it, I finally managed to pull it over my head. But as I caught my breath, a button flew off and struck the mirror in front of me with a sharp ping. The sound startled me, but what really hit me was the realization at 20 years old, I weighed nearly 22 stone and was obese. I had no clear direction, and the weight was my own doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was 14 years ago, and at the time, I couldn’t have known the journey I was about to begin – the inspiring people I’d meet and the client who would tell me I saved his life.

After a life-changing moment in a clothing store at age 20, Lee Fitzpatrick from Belfast embarked on a fitness journey that led to personal growth, career success, and the power to inspire others

I realized my weight was largely self-inflicted. While there were outside factors influencing my choices, I knew this was a battle I had to fight on my own – at least initially. So, I began distancing myself from people who didn’t support my decision to get healthier. I started slow playing handball a few times a week, something I enjoyed in school. Gradually, I got stronger, and some of my friends told me I needed to join a gym and lift weights to build my core strength. The thought of stepping into a gym, though, terrified me.

I finally plucked up the courage. It wasn’t easy, I had to fight those negative thoughts and change the way I spoke to myself. The anxiety was overwhelming, but as I stood by a machine I recognized, an older bodybuilder approached me. He could see my nerves, and after a brief conversation, he said something that stuck with me: “This is going to be the start of a new life for you.”

Years of hard work later, I lost seven stone, and by 26, I became a qualified personal trainer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Because of my own struggles with weight and confidence, I now have a unique insight into the fears and challenges that many of my clients face. Over my eight-year career, I’ve worked with hundreds of people, and I’ve seen what works and what doesn’t when it comes to making lasting change.

At 22 stone and struggling with self-doubt, Lee Fitzpatrick from Belfast took control of his health - and his life. Today, he’s empowering others to make lasting changes through fitness. Take the first step with his upcoming eight-week fat loss challenge

One of the biggest mistakes people make is trying to copy what others are doing. Health and fitness are personal journeys. Find something you enjoy, and stick with it. Consistency is key. Yes, it will be tough, but it’s through those challenges that you achieve results.

A common fear I encounter from clients is the worry that lifting weights will make them bulkier. However, weight training can be incredibly beneficial depending on your goals. A little advice goes a long way when it comes to structuring a workout plan.

My fitness hero is an unlikely source of inspiration. My dad, Mark, is the reason I get out of bed early every morning, even on the coldest winter days. Although he’s never been to a gym and hasn’t played sport since the 90s, he’s faced more adversity than most people could ever imagine. He lost both of his legs due to diabetes, underwent major heart surgery, lost his father and best friend in a short span of four years, and battled non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s had to cope with learning to use prosthetics, a wheelchair, and all the daily tasks we take for granted. His resilience and outlook on life inspire me every day. Being one of his carers is one of my greatest privileges.

At 20, Lee Fitzpatrick had no idea that a single moment in a clothing store would kickstart a decade-long transformation. Now, as a qualified trainer, he’s helping others break through barriers. Ready for change? Join his 8-week fat loss challenge starting January 27

If you’re thinking about getting fitter, my advice is simple: start now. Life is not a dress rehearsal, and you deserve to be the happiest and healthiest version of yourself.

The gym isn’t just for bodybuilders. Belfast has amazing gyms and incredible coaches who can help you take that first step. Don’t let fear hold you back.

My top three tips for anyone on their fitness journey are: 1) Change the way you perceive yourself, and stop talking negatively about yourself. 2) Stop hoping for change and start working for it. 3) Make fitness a lifelong commitment. Set realistic expectations, and take it one day at a time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For me, the proudest moment of my career wasn’t seeing someone’s physical transformation—it was when a client told me that I was the reason he was still alive. That was the most meaningful achievement of my life. Through our sessions and conversations, he cleared the mental fog he was experiencing and found a new path to enjoying life again. He’s still a client today.

Belfast man, Lee Fitzpatrick's fitness hero is an unlikely source of inspiration, his dad, Mark. Although he’s never been to a gym and hasn’t played sport since the 90s, Mark has faced more adversity than most people. He lost both of his legs due to diabetes, underwent major heart surgery, lost his father and best friend in a short span of four years, and battled non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma