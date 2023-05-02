The winners of the eagerly anticipated 2023 NIHF Receptionist Awards have finally been revealed.

After months of deliberation, the awards were announced by compere, Diona Doherty, at a glittering awards ceremony in the Waterfoot Hotel.

The high volume of entries from receptionists across Northern Ireland lends itself to the immense talent and skill within the profession, as well as the high esteem in which the Awards are held.

A staggering 73 entries were received for the competition, which is organised by the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF), and is now in its 17th year.

The competition has three award categories; Reception Team of the Year, Most Promising Receptionist and Receptionist of the Year.

The winner of the team category is determined by a mystery shopping process, while individuals competing for the receptionist of the year titles have to participate in a series of challenges set by Life Adventure company.

The winner of the ‘Reception Team of the Year’ was Crowne Plaza Belfast. Leonardo Hotel Belfast scooped the runner up prize and Killeavy Castle Estate in Newry was awarded third place.

Meanwhile, the winner of the ‘Most Promising Receptionist’ category was Tadhgán McCullough from Fitzwilliam Hotel Belfast. The runner-up was Stephanie Lowry from Killeavy Castle Estate and Sarah McCorry from Crowne Plaza Belfast was awarded third place.

The ‘Receptionist of the Year’ award went to Robyn McGarrigle from Bishop’s Gate Hotel in Londonderry. The runner-up was Robyn Millar-Wilson from Crowne Plaza Belfast and third place went to Victoria Morrison from Killeavy Castle Estate.

The general consensus from all the judges is that the industry is in good hands given the exceptional level of candidates.

One of the judges, said: “It was an honour to act as a judge this year. The receptionists that I met were outstanding which made judging very difficult. Their passion for the role was clear and the desire to give guests the best possible experience was evident. It’s great to see such skills in Northern Ireland and I think our visitors are in very capable hands.”

NIHF President Eddie McKeever congratulated all the winners and finalists: “This is the 17th year the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation has run the competition to find the best receptionists in Northern Ireland and it’s great to be back after a four-year gap. This year there were 73 applications across the three categories.

“The participants have been assessed on their presentation, communication, teamwork and personality, as well as quizzed on their knowledge of the hotel industry and their job. Individuals have come through an assessment day and two interviews to reach this final stage. Hotel teams have received telephone assessments and the personal visit of a mystery shopper. Everyone deserves congratulations for getting this far.

“Being a finalist in the receptionist awards is a tremendous accolade and shows a real commitment from the hotels involved. It helps boost the profile of the individual receptionist, the front office team and the hotel itself. Not only is the competition an opportunity to share in the success of those who win an award but it offers the chance to meet fellow professionals, share ideas and strengthen the hotel sector.”

Eddie added: "The competition demonstrates the industry’s commitment to people within the sector and is one of the highlights of the NIHF calendar. The standard of entrants has been exceedingly high with many receptionists displaying exceptional people skills, a great understanding of their hotel property and a real passion for tourism. Funders and sponsors are critical to the awards and we are grateful for the support of Tourism Northern Ireland, Guestline, Net Affinity, Derry City & Strabane District Council, Insight6 and Life Adventure. Thank you to the Waterfoot Hotel and also to the Clayton Hotel for hosting the assessment day.”

