Belfast-based consultancy Corvus People has announced a new service called HR for Growth, which builds on their existing portfolio that helps businesses harness the power of their greatest asset - people.

With a continued focus on strategic people solutions, the new service will provide additional support to businesses as they prepare to take the next big step on their growth journey.

CIPD research reveals that Northern Ireland workers are least likely to say that their job offers good opportunities to develop their skills (31% vs 25% UK average) or would help develop their careers (46% v UK average of 41%). By placing people at the centre for growth, the Corvus People approach helps businesses bring people along on their business journey - ensuring that they recruit, develop, and retain the top talent.

Belfast's Corvus People team are Ian Weatherup, Michelle Kearns, Chris Mullan and Michael Hewitt

The new HR for Growth service sits alongside the consultancy’s range of people solutions including Corvus Assured, an Executive Search recruitment methodology developed and launched during the pandemic. This service guarantees to save time and money as well as increase new employee retention, and is already achieving notable success for a range of Northern Ireland and international clients.

With a mission to help businesses create an engaged and empowered workforce aligned with their culture, Corvus People’s experienced and expert consultants provide focused solutions to help people find the job they love or enable businesses to grow and develop their teams. Services cover the entire employee lifecycle, supporting businesses with their holistic people strategy.

Ian Weatherup, managing director of Corvus People, said: “Since we started in 2011, our approach has always been about people – they are the greatest asset to any business. Placing people at the centre of any business strategy is not only essential to business development, but is key to their success. Our collaborative approach with our clients means that we become their people strategy partner. We work alongside them to deliver solutions across the entire employee lifecycle to support their business growth.