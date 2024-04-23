Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Cotswold Company, the digitally-led handcrafted furniture and homeware brand, is delighted to announce that it has expanded its premium delivery service to serve customers in Northern Ireland for the first time.

Founded in 1996, The Cotswold Company sells thoughtfully designed, carefully crafted premium furniture and accessories. All products are based on timeless design, created to be functional and champion traceable timber that is built to last.

Building on growing demand for its high-quality products, The Cotswold Company – which is backed by True Global - is executing an exciting strategy to strengthen its position in the UK. In recent months, it has opened its ninth showroom in Bath and plans to open its 10th later this year. Its online expansion into Northern Ireland, which is supported by The Cotswold Company’s industry-leading approach to digital marketing, will enable the brand to pursue new growth opportunities and deliver against its growth strategy to become one of the UK’s leading lifestyle homeware brands.

As part of this expansion, The Cotswold Company has carefully selected a local delivery company to launch its white glove delivery service to customers in Northern Ireland. This specialist service ensures all large items are taken carefully to the room of choice with all packaging removed and recycled with plenty of communication ahead of delivery to provide peace of mind.

Alan Joseph, chief operating officer at the Cotswold Company, said: “The Cotswold Company has served customers on the mainland for decades, enabling individuals to move away from throwaway furniture in favour of our unique, timelessly designed products that last generations.

"Building on this growing demand, we’ve seen increasing interest from customers in Northern Ireland in recent years and first started trialling a handful of orders last summer. It was a great success with very positive outcomes but required changes to our systems, customs arrangements and logistics, as well as new staff training to ensure we replicate our high-quality service.

