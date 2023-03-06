The craft distillery, owned and run by business partners Brian Ash and Jim Nash, has created a new strawberry and elderflower gin and a straight vodka which join an existing portfolio of gin and Irish vodka infused with lemons from Italy’s Amalfi coast.

In addition, the distillery is scheduling a launch of its first single malt whiskey early next year.

The artisan business is, furthermore, gearing up for exports to the US probably also next year. It is currently selling its hand crafted spirits widely in Northern Ireland and in the Republic of Ireland. The company has also just completed a rebranding to sharpen its identity.

Wild Atlantic, the first distillery to be developed in the north west in almost a century, was named the Best Contemporary Gin in Northern Ireland in the prestigious World Gin Awards last year. The global awards select and reward the very best in all internationally recognised styles of gin.

A unique feature of the award-winning gin, which won the Northern Ireland Country category in gin section of the world awards, is a unique blend of ocean botanicals such as organic sugar kelp and dulse harvested by hand from the waters of the Porcuplne Bank, off the coast of Clare.

Based in the small Tyrone townland of Aghyaran, near Castlederg, Wild Atlantic Distillery began production in 2020.

Commenting on the two new products, Brian says: “We are very excited by the enthusiastic feedback from people who have tasted the strawberry and elderflower gin. It’s something quite different in gin and a really refreshing drink. We’ve kept it as natural as possible to ensure that the flavours, particularly strawberry, really stand out.”

The business partners developed the distillery to fit their own requirements which also focused on attracting tourists into the area, especially those following the successful Wild Atlantic Way that’s marketed internationally by Tourism Ireland and Bord Failte.

An outcome of this visionary approach is an attractive visitor centre, a traditional New York-style bar, a gin school, a programme of tours and cocktail master classes.

The company, furthermore, has set up a whiskey club as it moves towards the release of its first single malt.

“We are really looking forward to the release of our malt whiskey which will be the first from the area since the closure of the old Watts and Company distillery in Londonderry almost a century ago. The new make whiskey tastes really well. It should be exceptional when its ready for release,” Brian continues.

Brian Ash, left, and Jim Nash of Wild Atlantic Distillery on the beach along the Wild Atlantic Way in Co Clare

Brian, who has a successful background in marine engineering in global markets, is a native of Plymouth and was based in Lanzarotte for 15 years. He came to Northern Ireland with his wife, Marie, who hails from Tyrone, and family of three. Jim, his brother-in-law, who is originally from Co Clare, has extensive experience in the hospitality industry here and abroad including in New York and the Republic of Ireland. He has a network of contacts in the New York hospitality scene. They first met in Spain and subsequently decided to invest in the construction of the new distillery and the creation of a range of small batch spirits in Tyrone.

All the spirits are distilled, he says, “using a combination of traditional and modern skills to produce an exceptional artisan product.” Unique casks have been selected for “the maturation of a distinctive and premium Irish whiskey”. The distillery operates two stills with a combined capacity of 1,500 litres.

“The growth in demand for premium whiskey, especially in the US, Canada and Australia, presents a significant business opportunity to us,” he continues.

Both the Wild Atlantic gin and vodka are already selling well, he continues, adding that the distillery is currently developing outlets on the island of Ireland and further afield.

Jim Nash, left, and Brian Ash of Wild Atlantic Distillery in the centre where visitors can learn how to make gin and vodka

Wild Atlantic Distillery is now an integral part of the Spirits Trail developed by Discover NI to draw international tourists and other visitors, especially from North America, to the region.

The launch of the new trail with its associated passport for visitors is regarded by Brian as “an exciting initiative” for the distillery and its growing portfolio of original spirits. The distillery was quick to embrace the scheme, which features nine other local distilleries, and is keen to do everything possible to ensure its success.

“We saw from the start of our business journey that setting up a bespoke visitor centre would help in building the distillery, our brand, and in increasing awareness of our range of spirits. We are looking forward to welcoming more visitors to our distillery and to showing them how we make our spirits,” Brian adds.

