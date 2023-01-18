Around 4,450 extra workers will be needed to meet demand for construction in Northern Ireland between now and 2027, according to new figures from Construction Skills Network (CSN).

The Labour Market Intelligence Report for Northern Ireland report expects that even with the local industry growth of 1.4%, which lags slightly below the UK figure of 1.5%, the extra recruits will be vital to ensure the industry can contribute to economic growth.

The data also revealed that the NI construction workforce is forecast to grow to 62,000 by 2027.

The report further adds that growth in repair and maintenance and ongoing skills shortages within the sector have contributed to the demand levels for new recruits over the next five years. And the strongest recruitment requirement levels will be in non-construction professional, technical, IT and other office based staff (330 per year) and wood trades (150 per year).

The report highlights that construction is expected to remain a sector where there is demand for workers despite the current economic uncertainty. As a result, recruitment, training, development, and upskilling remain major priorities for the industry in 2023 and beyond.

It also disclosed construction output is set to grow for all of the UK however, recession is expected in 2023 with slow growth returning in 2024.

CITB NI chief executive Barry Neilson, said: “The CSN report clearly indicates that, whilst growth is marginally behind the UK, our

industry in NI needs to recruit and retain talent within the workforce to ensure the industry can contribute to economic growth. Whilst there is no doubt that these are challenging times it is essential that we focus on ensuring that our industry is equipped with the skills, knowledge, and training to meet these challenges.

"CITB NI’s support for training will continue to remain paramount over the upcoming years to support our industry.

“With a new chair and board in place as well as an excellent team, we have the individual and collective insight to help meet challenges in 2023 and beyond.

"A focus on Governmental direction, energy costs, key stakeholder collaborations and review of training interventions will help CITB NI develop new, innovative proposals and partnerships to tackle the challenges ahead.”

CITB NI is already preparing for these challenges and opportunities through its continued investment and initiatives to help support the industry with a skilled, competent and inclusive workforce.

In 2022 CITB NI launched an ‘Adopt-A-School’ programme and a newly developed teachers forum. Along with continued support from construction ambassadors, these initiatives help students consider a career in construction as well as highlight the range of options from apprenticeship programmes to third level education.

Also in 2022, CITB NI appointed a new chair and board. Their skills and expertise will help support the organisation meet the training and recruitment demands and opportunities to help the local construction sector.

CITB NI continues to deliver the training grant scheme which paid out £1.89m to support employers throughout 2021-2022. CITB NI has also developed many training programmes, services and partnerships that focus on working with contractors, professional and trade bodies to support training and skills development for the overall benefit of the industry.

Programmes including the soon to be launched Women in Construction Plant Operator programme, simulated construction site training facility, Mobile Training Unit and specialised scaffolding courses are all helping meet the needs of local construction employers and providing opportunities to train and upskill.