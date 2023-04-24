The company, which has been operating for over 50 years and is a specialist in upmarket interior fit-outs for the for the hospitality, residential, cruise and theme park sectors, is also investing more than £1.5m in an ambitious expansion plan.

The investment includes a base in Antrim and new facilities in Portadown, which will increase its workshop capacity by over 100% and see it create 30 new jobs, both of which will accommodate its new contracts for theme parks and other immersive experiences around the world.

Colm O’Farrell, executive chairman, The Deluxe Group, said: “We have seen solid growth within our bespoke joinery division over the last five years, completing prestigious projects such as the luxury hotel Great Scotland Yard and opulent branded residences including The Old War Office in London, but the growth of the emerging experience economy is driving unprecedented international demand for our specialist skills in design and prefabrication of themed attractions.

“Northern Ireland has gained an international reputation for film and TV production but people might be surprised that some of the world’s most exciting attractions are being built here.

"We have learned over the years how best to tell a story through authentic interiors, whether it’s an iconic movie or whiskey brand brought to life or reimagining a historic building as a hotel or residence.”

Invest NI has supported the Deluxe Group to grow over the last number of years. Steve Harper, Invest NI’s executive director of international business, said: “Winning new export business of this scale takes vision and investment in new product development.

"The Deluxe Group’s innovative approach to developing solutions for the global creative industries sector is supporting this vision and enabling it to grow its reputation globally and significantly expand its export markets.

Experience pays off for Portadown-headquartered The Deluxe Group as it secures $40m US themed entertainment export sales. Pictured are Colm Connolly, director, Karen Argue, business development manager, Colm O’Farrell, executive chairman, Paul Mackle, finance director, Ruth Smyth, head of human resources and Richard Hill, business development director, The Deluxe Group

“Our support over the years has helped it to grow its team, market its products globally and our in-market team in the US has provided it with invaluable advice and guidance to secure major growth in the US market.”

The Deluxe Group is well versed in imaginative and revolutionary interiors for the experience sector having completed high-profile projects including sets and attractions for the Game of Thrones Studio Tour in Banbridge, Hotel Transylvania and Ghostbusters in Dubai, Jurassic World in Orlando and Mario Kart, a giant-size version of the computer game at Super Nintendo World in Japan as well as the world-famous Remy's Ratatouille Adventure dark ride at Disneyland Paris.

To accommodate this influx of orders, The Deluxe Group has opened a new 40,000 sq ft manufacturing facility in Belfast with in-house composites fabrication, set-building and finishing facilities.

After taking over the senior role as MD of the Group in 1999, Colm O’Farrell, executive chairman, The Deluxe Group went on to oversee the company’s development within the Middle East, which included the design and fabrication of five Sony attractions at Motiongate Dubai, sets for Universal Studios Japan and its new innovative AR Dark Ride, Mario Kart, which Colm describes as “one of our most technically challenging projects to date due to the engineering specifications applied for seismic conditions in the region”. Pictured are staff at the Mario Kart pre-fabrication

Northern Ireland's The Deluxe Group is well versed in imaginative and revolutionary interiors for the experience sector, having recently completed high-profile projects including Hotel Transylvania and Ghostbusters in Dubai

Northern Ireland's The Deluxe Group is well versed in imaginative and revolutionary interiors for the experience sector, having recently completed high-profile projects including sets and attractions for the Game of Thrones Studio Tour at Linen Mill Studios, Banbridge