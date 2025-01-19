The Eikon Centre celebrates a decade of excellence

Pictured in from of the centenary sculpture and Eikon Centre (L-R) are Rhonda Geary, RUAS Group Operations Director, David Browne, RUAS Operations Director and Theresa Morrissey, RUAS Group Executive Director. Pic credit: RUAS

Nestled in the heart of Lisburn, the Eikon Exhibition Centre is a beacon of innovation, adaptability, and excellence in the events industry.

Opened in 2015, this premier venue has redefined the standard for exhibitions, conferences, and large-scale gatherings in the region.

As the centre celebrates its 10th anniversary, it’s an opportunity to reflect on its remarkable journey and the visionary leaders who spearheaded the transition from its original home at Kings Hall, Belfast.

The relocation from the Kings Hall – home of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) for over 80 years – to the purpose-built Eikon Exhibition Centre was a monumental undertaking, spearheaded by the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society with three key individuals at the forefront of this ambitious project: Theresa Morrissey, Group Executive Director; Rhonda Geary, Group Operations Director; and David Browne, Operations Manager.

At the time, Colin McDonald, RUAS Chief Executive, played an instrumental role in overseeing the entire process, providing leadership and vision throughout the relocation.

Under Colin McDonald’s stewardship, the project was guided to success, ensuring that the move to the state-of-the-art Eikon Exhibition Centre would serve as a fitting home for the future of the RUAS. His expertise and dedication were pivotal in navigating the complexities of the transition and positioning the society for continued growth and success in its new location.

The Eikon Exhibition Hall, the first building erected on the site, set the stage for this bold new chapter.

This was followed by the development of the Logan Hall in 2018, a versatile addition that enhanced the venue’s capacity and functionality.

For Rhonda Geary, Group Operations Director and the driving force behind key agricultural events such as the Balmoral Show, Royal Ulster Winter Fair, and Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships, the priority was ensuring the new venue could meet the diverse needs of both agricultural and non-agricultural clients.

Reflecting on the journey, she shared: “Our goal was to create a space that not only embraced modernity and versatility but also upheld the rich traditions of the agricultural community we represent.