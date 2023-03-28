As part of its latest recruitment drive to meet increasing customer demand, Newry-based engineering firm, The Exact Group is hosting a number of open days in the search for operatives, aspiring engineers and technicians.

The open days will take place at its Craigmore Mill facility on Wednesday, April 12 and Thursday 13 and will give attendees the chance to find out more about the company, the work that it conducts with global clients, as well as offering a taster session of what a career is like and the progression opportunities that are available.

One of the leading precision engineering firms in Northern Ireland, The Exact Group works across a number of sectors including aerospace, medical and automotive, and the open days are ideal for students or school leavers looking to kick start their career, apprentices wanting to develop their existing skills or experienced operatives looking for a change.

Attendees have the option to book a space at a time of their choosing over the two open days, and upon visiting the facility, will receive a tour of the factory, demonstrations of product flow from design through to manufacturing and completion, as well as getting the opportunity to speak to the company’s skilled workforce and team members.

General manager at The Exact Group, Ronan Callan, said: “We are looking forward to hosting our two open days and meeting people who have an interest in engineering and individuals who may be considering a career change.

“There continues to be a skills gap in the manufacturing marketplace in Northern Ireland and we are committed to helping close that gap by offering career opportunities for those wanting to become skilled operatives. This is in addition to offering HLA apprenticeships in partnership with Southern Regional College (SRC).

“This is an exciting time to be involved in precision engineering, particularly in the aerospace sector and its opportunities for growth. We are well placed to service all industries as our capabilities include engineering, fabrication and many cosmetic finishings.

“It’s also a hugely exciting time at The Exact Group, given our recent contract wins and increasing customer demand which is leading to our continued growth. We are on the lookout for ambitious and enthusiastic people to join our growing team and we pride ourselves on supporting our employees in progressing their careers and developing professionally to realise their full potential.”

Book is essential by emailing [email protected] or by calling (0)28 3025 7222.

The Exact Group was established in 2007 by Stephen and Marie Cromie. It has grown into one of the leading CNC and Milling companies in Northern Ireland, remaining the supplier of choice for many global businesses across a range of sectors. The company operates from its 72,000sq. ft facility in Craigmore Mill Industrial Estate, Newry.

The company has retained its Silver Award in the prestigious Supply Chains for the 21st Century (SC21) Operational Excellence programme for the second consecutive year, demonstrating its commitment to maintaining its high-quality performance standards within the aerospace industry.

