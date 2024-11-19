Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The range has helped contribute to a significant increase in sales for the Linwoods which resulted in 20% growth over the last 12 months and increased its workforce by 10% to over 90 people

Armagh family firm Linwoods Health Foods has secured two major new listings with Tesco and Morrisons for its hugely popular Overnight Oats range.

The products have launched into over 750 new stores with the two multinational retailers across Ireland and the United Kingdom as a direct result of exceptional customer demand for the unique Overnight Oats range.

When creating the Overnight Oats, available in three delicious flavours – Protein Chocolate, Energy Strawberry and Energy Original - Linwoods brought its deep-rooted health knowledge to a new category, offering a convenient, nutritious, and flavour-packed solution for today’s busy, health-conscious consumers.

The Overnights Oats products are also available in an extensive list of stores including Spar, Supervalu, Centra, Mace and independent retailers across the island of Ireland and Wholefoods, Farm Food and Booths in the UK. Earlier this year, Linwoods secured distribution into Spain for the range with stockists CarreFour and E.C.I and Esselunga and Coop Italia in Italy.

Patrick Woods, managing director of Linwood Health Foods, said: “We are delighted to secure listings with Tesco and Morrisons which will enable us to reach thousands of new consumers across Ireland and the UK with our game-changing Overnight Oats range. In recent years, there has been a huge increase in the demand for plant-based, functional foods and time-saving options and we are so proud to have created a unique and innovative breakfast solution to address this need.

Pictured at the announcement are David Osborne, buying manager and Shannon McFarland, local marketing manager from Tesco NI and Patrick Woods, managing director, Rachel Holmes, senior brand manager and Fergal Woods, key account manager from Linwoods Health Foods

“The huge success of our Overnight Oats range has contributed to another great year for Linwoods. We have invested over £1 million across the business to increase our production capacity and efficiency, and created 9 new jobs, increasing our workforce by 10%. It’s an exciting time for us and I am confident that we are well placed for further growth in the months and years ahead.”

David Osborne, buying manager, Tesco NI, enthused: “We are delighted to introduce Linwoods’ new range of Overnight Oats to our breakfast aisles throughout NI and of course with my colleagues in GB and ROI.