In its drive to reach net zero, Northern Ireland food company Moy Park has unveiled a pioneering new scheme that will monitor and track greenhouse gas emissions across its entire farming base.

The project is the first of its kind in the poultry industry and will see the Craigavon-based firm tackle Scope 3 emissions (indirect emissions that occur in a company’s value chain) by using a unique ‘Farm Carbon Calculator’ across the supply chain.

Partnering with IT provider MTech Systems and carbon footprint experts SAC Consulting utilising their Agrecalc platform, the Farm Carbon Calculator is a best-in-class tool that uses real data across all metrics to capture, benchmark and track changes in emissions.

This real-time carbon foot printing will then be used to drive continuous improvements across Moy Park’s supply chain such as new investments, farming practices and training.

Unveiling the scheme, Justin Coleman, Agri Business & Live services director at Moy Park, said: “The importance of a project like this cannot be underestimated.

"Tackling emissions across the farming sector is one of the biggest opportunities we have to make a difference and through this real-time carbon foot printing across our farming base we can deliver real, tangible change.

“The Farm Carbon Calculator allows us to visualise real emissions in each of our farms, determine where we can help our farmers to make practical improvements and create new efficiencies and processes as we strive to lower emissions together. This really is a visionary project and will act as a key enabler on our waterfall to net zero journey and create a better future.”

Julian Bell, Agrecalc business development lead, explained: “Agrecalc is proud to partner with Moy Park in this pioneering project, developed together over several years of collaboration.

"This project uses digital data systems to connect company-wide carbon reduction targets to action on the ground in real time, farm by farm, flock by flock. Access to better information will support management changes and carbon reduction across the company. We hope this best-in-class approach also helps inspire others to tackle scope 3 emissions.”

Last year the firm’s pathway to tackle Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions developed alongside the Carbon Trust, was validated by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi).

