The Edinburgh Butter Co has launched the search for Northern Ireland’s Best Croissant and the inaugural competition will bring together the finest bakers from across Northern Ireland in a celebration of craftsmanship, flavour, and flaky perfection.

The idea behind the competition is to champion local talent and highlight the growing passion for quality baked goods in Northern Ireland. With the rising popularity of artisan baking and the increasing demand for high-quality ingredients, the timing couldn't be better.

Chloe Black, director of The Edinburgh Butter Co, shared her excitement in launching the search for Northern Ireland’s Best Croissant said: “At The Edinburgh Butter Co we believe that great butter deserves to be used in great baking, and the croissant is the ultimate showcase of both technique and ingredients. Crispy, golden, buttery, and beautifully layered!

“Northern Ireland’s best Croissant competition is about celebrating the incredible skill of bakers across Northern Ireland, the people who get up before dawn to layer butter and dough with precision and care, creating magic in the form of a pastry. We’re thrilled to shine a spotlight on them and can’t wait to see the creativity and quality that comes through. Let the lamination begin!”

As the competition heats up, bakers will be invited to present six of their best croissants, baked using butter from The Edinburgh Butter Co, at an event on Monday, October 27 in the Culloden Estate and Spa. The competition will feature a panel of expert judges from the world of baking and hospitality who will assess the entries on specific criteria and overall appearance.

Chloe Black and Nick Sinclair of The Edinburgh Butter Co launch Northern Ireland's Best Croissant Competition 2025

The winner will be crowned with the title of Northern Ireland’s Best Croissant 2025 and will receive a bespoke trophy handcrafted by local blacksmith Ian Moran. There will also be prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd places and goodie bags for all entrants.