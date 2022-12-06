Founded in 1996 by Michael Clarke, the family-owned business specialises in innovative design-led façade projects, providing an end-to-end service to blue-chip construction industry clients such as Berkeley, Morgan Sindall, and Balfour Beatty.

With a strong market reputation for producing a high quality, sustainable product and cutting-edge designs for high-rise commercial and residential buildings, Clarke has recently experienced growth averaging 25% each year since 2018 and delivering revenue in 2022 of close to £30m.

In June, the business also opened a new high-spec head office and state of the art offsite manufacturing facility in Ballymena to support team expansion as it aims to become an industry leader.

The investment from BGF will enable Clarke to support its growth plans across the UK and Ireland.

BGF’s Talent Network has also introduced Adrian Ringrose, an experienced leader within the construction industry, to the business as non-executive chair.

Eugene Clarke, managing director of Clarke, said: “With increased regulation regarding the fire safety of high-rise buildings post-Grenfell, the demand for safe and sustainable façades and cladding has increased. Our market leading designs and sector-experienced team mean we’re fast becoming the partner of choice for top tier construction firms across the UK.

“It was important for us to find an investment partner that could provide not only capital, but also expertise at Board level to support the company as it scales. The access to BGF’s network has been invaluable and we’re also delighted to welcome Adrian to the team.”

BGF is the UK and Ireland’s most active and dynamic investor of equity capital in growth economy companies, backing entrepreneurs and innovators. It has now invested c.£65m into NI businesses, making it one of the most significant investors in the region.

Chris Nixon, investor at BGF, added: “The UK façade market dynamics are extremely strong and double-digit sector growth will be underpinned in the long term by fire safety and ESG-related demand. When you combine this with Clarke’s track record of quality and excellence, its impressive customer base, and a focussed and experienced management team, we believe the business is perfectly primed to take further market share in the coming years.

“We’re delighted to be supporting the business at such a pivotal point in their growth journey.”

