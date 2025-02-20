The Junction, Antrim: planning approval for new £14million filling station and fuel distribution complex

The proposed new filling station complex at The Junction. Picture: Antrim & Newtownabbey planning portal

Planning permission has been approved for a new £14m filling station and fuel distribution complex at The Junction Retail and Leisure Park in Antrim.

An application by Cookstown-based LCC Group Ltd for land between Asda supermarket and Homebase, earmarked for a new headquarters, was given the go-ahead by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee, during a meeting, at Mossley Mill, on Monday evening.

The proposed commercial development will comprise an unmanned retail petrol forecourt,”drive-thru coffee pod”, offices including “drive-thru” solid fuel depot, lance washers, car wash, light industrial/storage and distribution unit, HGV bunkering facility and proposed roundabout, site accesses and alterations to existing food store entrance at lands immediately north-west of Asda,

A report to the committee said that the proposed forecourt will have eight pump stations with 16 spaces. The drive-through coffee station will be located in a standalone building.

A drive-through coal depot building with the inclusion of corporate offices is planned as well as an industrial or storage and distribution building. The drive-through car wash building comprises of a wash conveyor, self-valet and valet conveyor as well as office accommodation.

Planning officer Alicia Leathem said that the “overall principle of development and design, scale and massing is considered acceptable within the context of the surrounding area”.

She acknowledged that the proposal will “generate an increase in traffic” adding that a new roundabout is included.

She indicated that there was one letter of objection referring to concerns over impact on climate change and carbon emissions.

The officer reported that the planned development would result in 60 construction jobs and 120 when the facility is operational.

Threemilewater DUP Councillor Sam Flanagan proposed accepting the recommendation to approve the application, seconded by party colleague Airport councillor Alderman Matthew Magill.