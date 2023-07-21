The Junction Retail and Leisure Park, home to one of Northern Ireland's most popular monthly food and craft markets, is pleased to host the Tastes and Treasures event as a part of Antrim’s highly anticipated Six Mile Festival 2023.

In recent years, The Junction has worked in partnership with Northern Ireland market organizers Urban Market, establishing itself as a local hub of collaboration, fostering an inclusive retail and market environment where small businesses and major retailers support one another.

This year, The Junction has joined forces with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for the inaugural Six Mile Festival, hosting its largest-ever specialty food, craft and drink event, Tastes and Treasures.

Tastes and Treasures at The Junction will feature a host of highlights that are sure to delight attendees including live cooking demonstrations hosted by the Taste Theatre which will feature renowned local chefs such as the acclaimed Paula McIntyre, completely free of charge.

Visitors can explore over 60 traders showcasing a wide range of fresh food, confectionery, bakery items, and crafts. Additionally, a fantastic selection of food trucks and a specialty wine and cheese bar will ensure that every culinary desire is met.

Among the notable traders participating in the event are Dobbs Farm, Amber Catering and Cakes, Granny Shaws Fudge Factory, Ke Nako Biltong, and popular food trucks such as Oui Poutine, Crisptix, and Streetza. In addition to the market, there will be live music and entertainment flowing through The Junction.

Chris Flynn, centre director of The Junction, said: “We are thrilled to be a part of the Six Mile Festival, it's an exciting celebration spanning three days in Antrim. Tastes and Treasures at The Junction is our biggest-ever specialty food, craft and drink event and we are delighted to shine a spotlight on the talented artisans of Northern Ireland.

“We are proud to have created a space where businesses of all sizes can thrive and collaborate. At The Junction, we are passionate about supporting small businesses and providing opportunities for growth. We believe in the power of community and the positive impact it can have on local businesses and artisans.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, councillor Mark Cooper, explained: "The team at The Junction go above and beyond in supporting the local community. The Junction has shown a real commitment to empowering small businesses and contributing to the vibrant culture of our region and we are proud to have them as a partner in the Six Mile Festival."