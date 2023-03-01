The Londonderry Arms Hotel in Carnlough, Co Antrim, one of Northern Ireland’s longest established and best-known hotels, has been placed on the market.

This landmark, 35-bedroom hotel has been in the O’Neill family for 75 years.

One of Ireland’s most historic hotels, the Londonderry Arms was built in 1848. The name relates to its original purpose as a coaching inn for Frances Anne Vane Tempest, then Marchioness of Londonderry, its original owner. Its rich history was further enshrined when following the death of Lady Londonderry, the hotel was eventually inherited by her great grandson Winston Churchill in 1921.

Since 1947, the Londonderry Arms has traded as a hotel under the management of its owners, the O’Neill family, one of the longest established hotelier families in Ireland. The hotel is renowned for its reputation for hospitality, service, and excellent locally sourced food.

The hotel has been sympathetically developed and extended over the years, whilst always retaining its original elegant Georgian architecture. It is a beacon of Irish hospitality and is a much-loved haven to families and visitors, both locally and internationally. Firmly positioned as a tourist destination, the hotel is at the heart of the local community and for generations has been the centre of many family celebrations. It has hosted many artists, writers and musicians and featured in both film and literature.

More recently, the hotel has become established on the tour route for Game of Throne enthusiasts, as the beautiful Carnlough harbour was the film location of Free City of Braavos Canal.

The hotel has a unique ambiance, with stories at every corner. Its popular Arkle Whiskey bar, serving a range of Irish and Scottish whiskeys, is named after the legendary steeplechaser and hosts a unique collection of Arkle memorabilia, including one of its horseshoes that many a guest has rubbed for good luck.

The Londonderry Arms Hotel Carnlough, one of Northern Ireland’s longest established and best-known hotels, has been placed on the market. The hotel is at the heart of the local community and has hosted many artists, writers and musicians and featured in both film and literature

Owner, Denise O’Neill, said: “The hotel represents what is best about Ireland, both for those living and visiting here. The hotel is a real gem and its location gives it a huge advantage, situated in what I consider to be simply spectacular surroundings.”

Mark Patterson of OKT (O’Connor Kennedy Turtle), commercial property consultant, is confident that with such a rich history, the hotel, which is being offered for sale as a going concern, will generate significant interests at home and overseas.

Mark added: “We anticipate strong interest in the Londonderry Arms, which is a unique property on the stunning Antrim Coast Road, that has serviced both local and tourist markets for generations. There is space for further expansion, so it offers tremendous potential for a new owner to further extend its long history of hospitality. This sale presents interested parties with a very rare opportunity to write the next chapter in this famous hotel’s story.”

