New data has revealed that Ricky Martin is the most successful winner of The Apprentice, with his business, Hyper Recruitment Solutions, boasting net assets of £2.26 million.

The research, conducted by UK financial services provider CMC Markets used the latest financial reports from Endole to discover the latest report of net assets in each of The Apprentice winners’ businesses, to determine which of them are the most successful.

Ricky Martin, who won the eighth series of the show in 2012, received a £250,000 investment in his recruitment company Hyper Recruitment Solutions from Lord Sugar. The company now has net assets of £2.26 million, making him the most successful winner.

Ricky Martin won the eighth series of The Apprentice in 2012

Series 7 winner Tom Pellereau is in second place, with his beauty business Stylideas boasting net assets of £1.37 million. Series 7 was the first to offer a £250,000 investment as the grand prize, with the previous six winners all being granted a job with Lord Sugar instead.

In third place is series 9 winner Dr Leah Totton, whose chain of cosmetic procedure clinics exhibit net assets of £664,490. Alana Spencer’s business from series 12 ranks fourth. Ridiculously Rich by Alana which specialises in handmade cakes and chocolates detailed £494,740 in net assets in the company’s latest report.

The company with the fifth highest net assets is owned by series 10 winner Mark Wright, who started Climb Online, a digital marketing agency. Climb Online has £471,940 in net assets according to their latest report.

In sixth place is Carina Lepore from series 15 of The Apprentice. She runs a chain of bakeries called Dough Artisan Bakehouse in south-east London which most recently reported net assets of £260,300.