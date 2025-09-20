When I first became a mother in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, my world changed in ways I never imagined. I was on maternity leave from my journalism job at the BBC, planning to return to work in October 2020. But life had other plans.

My daughter’s diagnosis of cystic fibrosis during those early months was a shock that turned everything upside down. Suddenly, the challenges of motherhood took on a new dimension, layered with anxiety and uncertainty about her health and future. As a journalist, I was used to covering stories and searching for facts, but nothing prepared me for navigating this personal, emotional journey.

During the quiet days of lockdown, when the outside world seemed to stand still, I found myself searching for something to help me cope -something creative and calming that would give me a sense of control and purpose. That’s when I began making personalised bracelets. At first, it was just a way to soothe my own anxiety, a therapeutic craft I could do between feeds and nappies.

I started sharing my creations on social media, more as a personal diary than a business venture. But soon, something incredible happened. Other mothers began reaching out, telling me how much the bracelets spoke to them. They saw these pieces as more than jewellery – they were symbols of love, reminders of their children, and anchors in the stormy seas of motherhood.

That connection made me realise I was onto something important.

In the months that followed, I made a decision that changed the course of my life – I decided not to return to my journalism career. It wasn’t a choice I made lightly. I loved my work and the stories I told, but my daughter’s needs and the newfound community I was building through my bracelets meant more to me than ever before.

Ivy & Gold was born from this decision – a jewellery brand created by a mother for mothers. Our bracelets are personalised tokens that help women wear their love and identity openly. They offer comfort, strength, and a reminder of what truly matters during the chaotic, beautiful journey of parenthood.

Starting a business from home wasn’t easy, especially while caring for a child with a serious health condition. There were days filled with doubt and exhaustion, but the support from my customers and fellow mums kept me going. With every order, every message, I felt part of a wider community that understood the struggles and joys of motherhood.

Today, Ivy & Gold has grown far beyond those early lockdown days. We’ve had over 30,000 orders, and I’m proud to say we’ve built a team of four, all mums, who work flexibly to balance family life with a thriving business. We now have a bricks-and-mortar shop in Broughshane and I am set to open a second shop in Glenarm very soon...with another two mum’s joining the team.

Running Ivy & Gold has given me something I never expected: a career that fits around my life, rather than the other way around. It’s not just about jewellery; it’s about creating connection, empowerment, and community among mothers everywhere.

Mothers tell me how wearing their Ivy & Gold bracelet helps them feel closer to their children when they’re apart, how it reassures them in moments of worry, and how it reminds them of their strength and identity beyond just being a mum. Hearing those stories is the greatest reward.

Leaving the BBC was a leap into the unknown, but it allowed me to build a business that supports not only me but other women who want a flexible, family-friendly work environment. It’s a business built on empathy, love, and real experience.

Motherhood is messy, beautiful, hard, and rewarding all at once. Ivy & Gold is here to celebrate that, to help women wear their love proudly and carry a piece of their children with them wherever they go.

Looking back, I realise that creating Ivy & Gold wasn’t just about making bracelets, it was about finding my own way through a difficult time, building a community, and giving other mums something tangible to hold onto.

This journey has taught me that sometimes, the most unexpected challenges can lead to the most incredible opportunities. And every bracelet we make carries that hope and love forward.

1 . Ivy & Gold After her daughter’s cystic fibrosis diagnosis, former BBC journalist Erinn Kerr found healing in handmade jewellery. Now, her brand Ivy & Gold helps mothers everywhere wear their love with pride Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . Ivy & Gold Erinn Kerr pictured in her Ivy & Gold shop in Broughshane Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . Ivy & Gold Mothers love wearing their Ivy & Gold bracelet as it helps them feel closer to their children when they’re apart Photo: u Photo Sales

4 . Ivy & Gold Erinn Kerr pictured in her Ivy & Gold shop in Broughshane Photo: u Photo Sales