With full responsibility for the leadership of the Brooks business, Kieran will play a key role in the next stage of developing the Brooks business following the acquisition of the Brooks Group by the Murdock Builders Merchants Group in August 2021.

Murdock Builders Merchants Group CEO, James Higgins. said: “We are delighted that Kieran is taking up this position. Kieran’s incredibly strong knowledge and over 40 years of builders merchanting experience in Ireland, UK and Europe will be vital as we continue our ambitious plans to grow and develop the iconic Brooks business.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Burke’s appointment will take effect on May 2, 2023.

As part of this change in leadership of the Brooks business, James, added: “We would also like to take this opportunity to thank Eddie Kelly for his interim management of the Brooks business following its acquisition. Eddie will continue to work with our business in a non-executive role as chairman of Brooks, primarily involved in identifying strategic opportunities for both the Brooks business and the wider Murdock Builders Merchants Group.”

Headquartered in Newry, the Murdock Builders Merchants Group was founded in 1982 by the Murdock family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As suppliers of building and related products to the construction sector, the Group has continued to grow through an organic and acquisitive strategy. The Group has a turnover in excess of €225m and is now the second largest builders merchanting group on the island of Ireland. The Group operates from a combined 25 locations in Northern Ireland (Banbridge, Belfast, Londonderry, Dungannon, Enniskillen, Lisburn and Newtownards) and the Republic of Ireland and includes the brands, Murdock Builders Merchants, Brooks Timber and Building Supplies and Kildare Building Supplies.

Brooks Group has been an institution in the Irish construction industry since its inception in the late 1700’s. It returned to Irish ownership in 2021 when it was purchased by Murdock Builders Merchants. Brooks Group employs 195 people across nine branches in Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad