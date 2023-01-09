The Belfast-based hospitality company, which makes a range of prepared meals alongside operating three restaurants, is seeing its products being rolled out across Musgrave’s network with over 50 stores currently carrying the lines.

The new Slim’s Healthy Kitchen retail range has 12 different meal varieties, each carefully balanced and packed with fresh, healthy ingredients, making them the perfect choice for those looking for convenient options.

Slim’s Healthy Kitchen opened in June 2013 on Lisburn Road with the aim of revolutionising the eating habits of the general public by offering a healthy alternative to fast food.

As the company approaches 10 years in business, it operates restaurants on Lisburn Road, Belmont Road and a further franchised location in Magherafelt, as well as its newly launched convenience meals.

Gary McIldowney, Slim’s Healthy Kitchen owner, said: “We are passionate about making healthy eating accessible and enjoyable for everyone. Our retail meals are perfect for busy individuals who want to enjoy healthy, delicious meals without spending hours in the kitchen.

“The range of meals includes soy and ginger chicken noodles, chicken arrabbiata, chilli chicken penne, and chilli beef wedges. There are also options for vegetarian and vegan diets.

“Simply heat and serve, and you'll have a nutritious, satisfying meal in minutes. Our partnership with Musgrave NI will make healthy eating convenient and accessible to even more people across Northern Ireland.”

Julie Cherry, trading director at Musgrave Northern Ireland, added: “Slim’s Healthy Kitchen is an exciting local supplier, and we’re delighted to be working with them as part of Musgrave’s continued commitment to local sourcing.

"We spend £160 million on local food and drink annually, stocking over 3,500 local products across our stores, and are pleased to bring another high-quality brand to our shelves to support our local economy.

“This range of balanced and nutritious meals are the perfect choice for the health-conscious shopper, and we look forward to seeing its success as we roll the range out across our stores.”

Launching the Slim's Healthy Kitchen retail meals in SuperValu, Centra, and Mace stores across Northern Ireland are Helen Donaghy, assistant trading manager for Musgrave NI and Slim's Kitchen business development manager, Mark Muldoon