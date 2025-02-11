The night stuff: Belfast city centre's Purple Flag renewed

Belfast City Centre is celebrating the renewal of its Purple Flag status for the fifth year in a row.

The accreditation, awarded by the Association of Town and City Management demonstrates the city’s commitment to providing a vibrant night-time economy. The city’s multi-agency Purple Flag steering group, which includes the city’s three Business Improvement Districts - LQ BID, Belfast One and Destination CQ - led the process.

The announcement follows the appointment of Michael Stewart as the city’s first-ever Night Czar in June 2024. Funded by the city’s BIDs, the Night Czar position was created to support the development of Belfast after-dark, with Michael taking on the role as “voice of the night time economy”.

He works across four priority areas - improved transport provision, the return of Culture Night, reform of Pavement Café Licensing and promoting an end to violence against women and girls. In line with these efforts, a Night Czar website has now been launched, serving as a central hub for the industry and wider night-time economy stakeholders to keep up to date with developments.

L-R Martina Connolly, Michael Stewart, Damien Corr, Chris McCracken.

Michael said that whilst achieving the Purple Flag is important, there is work yet to be done. He explained, “The continued renewal of Belfast’s Purple Flag status highlights not only the value in our night-time offer, but the incredible work being done to ensure our city remains a safe, welcoming, and dynamic place at night.

"However, there are challenges that are preventing us from reaching our full potential. I’m pleased that the Assembly discussed the nighttime economy last week, it's incredibly important that we continue to shine a light on its value to secure the needed improvements.”

Introduced by Philip Brett MLA, the Assembly’s discussion on the night-time economy took place on February 4. It brought attention to the key interventions needed including better supports for hospitality businesses, and greater late-night travel provision.

Phillip Brett MLA said, “Belfast's ambition is clear. It is captured perfectly by the Purple Flag group, and we should all try to match that ambition.”

It was also noted that the night-time economy accounts for approximately 40,000 employees, consists of 5,000 separate businesses across the region and has an estimated annual value of £3.3 billion.

As Chris McCracken, Managing Director of LQ BID, and Chair of the Purple Flag Steering Group, said, new research into Belfast’s night-time economy will help everyone understand its value.

He said: “The BIDs and the Department for the Economy have co-funded new research into the scale, scope, and economic impact of our night-time economy, ensuring we can truly understand its value and apply data-driven strategies for its continued growth. Purple Flag status proves Belfast City is a place worth investing in.

"But we must all share in the long-term vision by addressing the challenges that hold us back. After all, the economic, cultural and social fabric of our city is defined by our collective night-time economy – now is the time for policy intervention to ensure we keep moving forward to protect jobs, and Belfast’s reputation as a destination both locally and internationally.”

Whilst transport is just one area of current focus, stakeholders across the night-time economy see it as a critical part and are urgently calling for investment in bus and rail services and better supports for taxi drivers.

Damien Corr, Managing Director of Destination CQ, explained that Translink has now submitted a business case for the creation of a year-round late-night public transport service.

He said: “The success of the extended Christmas service, which saw approximately 17,000 passengers using late-night transport across bus and rail networks, demonstrates the clear demand for year-round provision. The Purple Flag Steering Group fully supports calls for enhanced provision – to bring safety and dependability for the workers and the patrons who fuel the night-time economy year-round.”

Martina Connolly, CEO at Belfast One, said the Purple Flag is something the city can be truly proud of. She said, “Retaining our Purple Flag status is a testament to the collaborative efforts of all within our night-time economy. We can be proud that we are continuing to shape Belfast’s reputation.

"Market research indicates Purple Flag status brings numerous benefits including a positive public image, patronage, increased expenditure, lower crime rates, and of course, a thriving and sustainable economy. It’s important we continue to collaborate for the betterment of Belfast so people can paint the town purple in our thriving theatres, bars, hotels, restaurants, cinemas and shops for long to come.”