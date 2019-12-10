The Open brought £100m economic benefit for Northern Ireland

The Open Championship at Royal Portrush generated more than £100 million of economic benefit for Northern Ireland, a new study has revealed.

The prestigious golf tournament returned to Northern Ireland for the first time in 68 years – having been staged at the north coast club back in 1951.

Commissioned by Sheffield Hallam University’s Sport Industry Research Centre, the report’s figures relate to the week of the tournament in July this year.

More than 237,000 fans attended over the four days of competition which was a record number for the Championship outside of St Andrew’s in Scotland, with 57.6% of spectators from outside Northern Ireland.

Co Offaly-born Shane Lowry lifted famous Claret Jug trophy, finishing six shots ahead of Tommy Fleetwood.

Chief Executive of the R&A, Martin Slumbers said it was a “memorable week”.

He said: “The return of the championship to Royal Portrush was eagerly anticipated and we enjoyed a hugely memorable week where we welcomed tens of thousands of spectators to an outstanding championship venue to witness Shane Lowry lifting the Claret Jug.”

The study also showed that the Causeway Coast council area alone received a £26.21 million injection of new money from The Open.

John McGrillen, chief executive of Tourism NI said, “The 148th Open at Royal Portrush was a ground breaking event for tourism in Northern Ireland and its success further demonstrates Northern Ireland’s ability to seamlessly deliver world class events which have a very positive impact on the local economy. Behind the scenes a huge partnership effort across government, Causeway Coast and Glens Council, PSNI, Translink and Tourism NI delivered an unforgettable week for players and spectators alike.”

More than 83% of visitors questioned told researchers they were more likely to visit Causeway Coast and Glens and Northern Ireland in the next two years as a result of their attendance at The Open.

Royal Portrush general manager John Lawler has revealed that all visitors’ tee times for next year are already fully booked.

“The level of international interest at the club has always been high, but it has been extraordinary since the 2019 Open Championship. The impact of television coverage of that event on the Dunluce links has been stunning,” he said.

The 149th Open takes place in July 2020 at Royal St George’s in Kent.