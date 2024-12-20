MJM Marine, the Northern Ireland-based cruise ship outfitter, announces the completion of a landmark project for Aroya Cruises.

The vessel officially launched earlier this week sailing from it’s homeport of Jeddah. The collaboration marks the largest refurbishment ever undertaken in the marine cruise outfitting industry.

The project involved the major conversion of the former “World Dream” to the “Aroya”, a flagship vessel under the Aroya Cruise brand. Featuring a fusion of stunning culinary offerings, captivating entertainment spaces, and culturally immersive design, the Aroya sets a new benchmark for luxury and innovation in cruising.

MJM Marine was awarded a contract for the upgrade of all cabins, building of new suites, opulent dining areas and state-of-the-art entertainment facilities. With the largest retail and Kid’s venues at sea, the transformation ensures that every guest’s journey aboard the Aroya is unparalleled. From undertaking initial surveys and design development in Singapore, working aboard during its dry-dock in Rotterdam, relocating to Bremerhaven in Germany and finally sailing to enter service in Jeddah, MJM Marine has been extensively involved in all stages of this comprehensive refit and refurbishment.

“This project underscores our dedication to delivering the exceptional, and leading cruise outfitting in the marine industry,” said Gary Annett, CEO of MJM Marine. “By working closely with Aroya Cruises, their stakeholders and our trusted partners, we have created a vessel that not only delivers on our client’s vision of “Remarkably Arabian,” but also celebrates the opening of a new sector within the industry.”

The Aroya is poised to captivate global audiences with its seamless blend of Arabian elegance and modern functionality. As a melting pot of cultures, the vessel promises to deliver an unparalleled cruising experience, one that celebrates the richness of its guests' diverse preferences while setting a new standard for the industry.