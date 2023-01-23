A global metal trading business has acquired 10,000 sq ft of industrial space in Newry to establish and grow operations in Northern Ireland, creating multiple new jobs over the coming years.

The £2.1 million investment in the two 5,000 sq ft units at Carnbane Industrial Estate is being made by Techemet, which offers a range of recycling and metal trading services for the recovery and management of platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, and silver.

Property agency Bradley NI, which has branches in Newry, Belfast, Warrenpoint and Rostrevor, acted on behalf of Techemet, sourcing and negotiating the premises for the US firm.

Following an off-market search, Bradley NI was able to secure the off-market purchase of the units which sit on a two-acre site near major businesses such as Norbrook and MJM. This adds to facilities that the company already operates in Mexico, Italy, Canada, Brazil and England.

Welcoming the investment, Garrett O’Hare, managing director of Bradley NI, said: “This is a very positive story for Newry, with a high-quality inward investor adding to the vibrancy of the local business community by investing here and creating jobs. Techemet has a 70-year heritage and is considered one of the world-leaders in its field. Bradley NI was pleased to act on the company’s behalf and to secure high-quality premises for it to establish a base in Northern Ireland.”

Bradley Mills, managing director of Techemet, added: “We are excited to invest in Newry and Northern Ireland and are very grateful to Bradley NI for their expertise, support and professionalism. Our new premises provide us with a great base between Belfast and Dublin and in close proximity to the port at Warrenpoint. We look forward to being part of the local business community and to growing our team in Newry.”

Techemet’s new base in Newry will be used by the company to further enhance their reach into both the Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland markets, connecting already established European operations with their UK office in Tamworth and Global HQ in Texas.

