The Rabbit Hotel given entertainments licence renewal despite objections from local residents

​The Rabbit Hotel in Templepatrick has had its entertainments licence renewed despite complaints over noise from local residents.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Council head of environmental health Mr Colin Mr Kelly told a meeting earlier this week that the residents’ objections related to claims of “undue disturbance caused by increasing frequency of entertainment noise”.

A report to councillors said six complainants had been raised but none of the complaints concerning alleged noise disturbance were assessed as constituting a statutory noise nuisance.

It was recommended the licence should be granted with appropriate conditions attached including the implementation of an agreed noise management plan requiring the construction of a new entrance lobby area.

In addition, access to the external terrace is not to be permitted between 11pm and 7am and monitoring by The Rabbit management and staff to ensure internal noise levels are kept within agreed boundaries.

Objector James Clarke had told the meeting he was speaking on behalf of Templepatrick Residents’ Community Group. He stated: “There are many nights you are lying in bed and all you hear is that bass noise going through your head. It is so bad you can actually listen to the words of the songs 100 metres away.”

Solicitor Richard McLaughlin told the meeting: “My client purchased the property just before Covid and is still fairly new to the business. They are learning all the time. My client disputes that it has not taken into account the feelings of residents.”

He added that an acoustic engineering report has been carried out and some recommendations are being implemented. Mr McLaughlin went on to say that his client “considers itself to be a member of the community and does not want to alienate all its local customers.”

He noted the hotel employs 149 staff, 60 per cent of whom are from the borough. He continued that his client is “willing to engage with local residents” and is “content for conditions to be attached to the licence”.

The solicitor also said his client is “looking at roof insulation to see if it can be improved” adding “they have taken this very seriously”. He pointed out that “whenever approaches are made to the hotel late at night, there are quite often not enough staff in place; staff are working on the event and not always available to speak”.