As a former powerlifter, who made the podium twice at the 2019 Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships, I’ve since replaced the weights with wellbeing and am eager to raise the bar in how we address the high, and ever increasing, levels of mental health illness across Northern

Ireland.

With a background in the field of human behaviour and performance that spans over a decade, specialising in the correlation between a high performance mindset and looking after your physical and mental well being, I’m a much sought after keynote speaker, advisor and consultant for several global companies and businesses.

Alongside his corporate engagements, I am also the founder of Natural Resilience, the umbrella movement from which several communities have evolved. The overarching objective of Natural Resilience is to establish and grow communities that promote self-discovery and connection with others.

Northern Ireland continues to have one of the highest rates of suicide compared to other regions in the UK and the majority of these suicides are males. The rates of addiction and incarceration within the male business community in Northern Ireland is at an all time high and we need to take action.

There is still a stigma around displaying any sign of vulnerability and a perception that this indicates weakness. We need to demonstrate to the male business community that strength lies in sharing, whether that’s meeting up for a walk or grabbing a coffee together.

Passionate advocate for mental health awareness, I regularly undertake challenges that align with such advocacy, recently walking from Lisburn to Carlingford to highlight the power of a walk and a talk!

I was joined by friend and Belfast Estate Agent Gerard McClinton in walking the 50 mile route, covering four counties, 90,000 steps and a border crossing on their 16 hour expedition.

Gerard and I undertook this challenge not to raise money, but to raise awareness for men’s mental health, and the importance of getting out for a walk and talk with a mate.

We hope other males, who are maybe struggling at the minute, will be inspired to seek out a friend and, in turn, the support they might need to keep going!

As well as transforming the practices and attitudes of the business community, I’m committed to bringing my vision to the public realm. Following the success of his inaugural Natural Resilience Conference in early 2024, I’m seeking 350 guests to join me on Sunday, January 19, collectively challenging the Blue Monday concept and guided by the event’s tagline of Find Your Tribe.

This is much more than a personal development event. This is a four-hour transformational and interactive seminar where guests will discover the secret to achieving fulfilment and connection in life by belonging to something bigger than yourself.

We are living through a technologically charged era that prides itself on how well connected we are. However the reality is that we have never been more disconnected, with levels of loneliness often referred to as an epidemic.

I will be joined by several motivational speakers as we rewrite the script at a time where people are almost encouraged to feel low and dejected.

Find Your Tribe is a movement, a message and a community built on connection, authenticity and trust and I am incredibly honoured to have this opportunity to share and explore our ethos and vision in a room filled with like minded individuals.

Find Your Tribe takes place on Sunday, January 19 from 12pm to 4pm at the Europa Hotel, Belfast. Tickets are available via Eventbrite, searching for Find Your Tribe.

A link for tickets is also available via the Natural Resilience Instagram page @naturalresilience_ and online at www.natural-resilience.co.uk.

