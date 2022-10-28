David Roberts, director of strategic development at Tourism NI, said: “We are pleased to award The Regency this well-deserved five-star grading and I commend the team for transforming this property into a luxurious accommodation stay.

"The property is a boost for the tourism offering and the location, close to Queen’s University, the Ulster Museum and Botanic Gardens, has always been popular with our visitors.”

Anthony Kieron, proprietor of The Regency, added: “We are delighted to be awarded this five-star grading. As a new accommodation offering, this gives us credibility in the market and reassures guests who are staying with us for the first time. Although we only opened our doors a few months ago, we have been delighted to welcome guests from all over the world.

"There is no doubt that this five star grading played a role in our guests’ decision to stay at The Regency.”