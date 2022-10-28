News you can trust since 1737
The Regency in South Belfast awarded five stars by Tourism NI

The Regency Belfast has been awarded five stars by Tourism NI under its self catering accommodation grading scheme.

By Claire Cartmill
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Oct 2022, 5:28pm

David Roberts, director of strategic development at Tourism NI, said: “We are pleased to award The Regency this well-deserved five-star grading and I commend the team for transforming this property into a luxurious accommodation stay.

"The property is a boost for the tourism offering and the location, close to Queen’s University, the Ulster Museum and Botanic Gardens, has always been popular with our visitors.”

Anthony Kieron, proprietor of The Regency, added: “We are delighted to be awarded this five-star grading. As a new accommodation offering, this gives us credibility in the market and reassures guests who are staying with us for the first time. Although we only opened our doors a few months ago, we have been delighted to welcome guests from all over the world.

"There is no doubt that this five star grading played a role in our guests’ decision to stay at The Regency.”

Pictured at The Regency, Belfast in County Antrim are Anthony Kieron, proprietor of The Regency, Belfast and David Roberts, director strategic development at Tourism NI
