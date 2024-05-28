The results are in...what's the best pub in Belfast revealed
What's the best pub in Belfast in your opinion?
That’s the question we asked last week on social media and with nearly 70 comments our audiences couldn't really agree due to the vast array of fantastic pubs in the city centre.
However there were a handful of establishments which came out tops including The Crown on Great Victoria Street, Wetherspoons, Bedford Street and The Duke of York, Commercial Court...do you agree?
Then why not vote…?
Here are some of the awesome suggestions….
The Crown - Great Victoria Street
Wetherspoons with one reader saying ’Wetherspoons easily - packed every night and a good selection of beers that's not going to cost a fortune’
The Duke of York
Brennans
Royal bar in Sandy Row
Bittles
The Rex bar
The Morning Star - a proper drinking man's pub
Royal Bar, Sandy Row
Yellow
The Naval club
The Harp
The Garrick – with one readers stating ‘best Guinness in Belfast and great chicken wings’
Rock
Dee side and the Albert bars
The Knee Breakers Inn - it's some craic
Vodoo
Monaco Bar
The Sunflower
The House of Passion
The Maverick bar
The Rusty Saddle
Points Bar
The Longfellow
Taughmonagh Club
Dirty Onion
