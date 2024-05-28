The results are in...what's the best pub in Belfast revealed

By Claire Cartmill
Published 28th May 2024, 15:16 BST
In your opinion, The Crown on Great Victoria Street gets the most votes although over 20 other bars were mentioned

What's the best pub in Belfast in your opinion?

That’s the question we asked last week on social media and with nearly 70 comments our audiences couldn't really agree due to the vast array of fantastic pubs in the city centre.

However there were a handful of establishments which came out tops including The Crown on Great Victoria Street, Wetherspoons, Bedford Street and The Duke of York, Commercial Court...do you agree?

Then why not vote…?

Here are some of the awesome suggestions….

The Crown - Great Victoria Street

Wetherspoons with one reader saying ’Wetherspoons easily - packed every night and a good selection of beers that's not going to cost a fortune’

What's the best pub in Belfast in your opinion? Credit: Stuart Monk - stock.adobe.comWhat's the best pub in Belfast in your opinion? Credit: Stuart Monk - stock.adobe.com
What's the best pub in Belfast in your opinion? Credit: Stuart Monk - stock.adobe.com

The Duke of York

Brennans

Royal bar in Sandy Row

Bittles

The Rex bar

The Morning Star - a proper drinking man's pub

Royal Bar, Sandy Row

Yellow

The Naval club

The Harp

The Garrick – with one readers stating ‘best Guinness in Belfast and great chicken wings’

Rock

Dee side and the Albert bars

The Knee Breakers Inn - it's some craic

Vodoo

Monaco Bar

The Sunflower

The House of Passion

The Maverick bar

The Rusty Saddle

Points Bar

The Longfellow

Taughmonagh Club

Dirty Onion

