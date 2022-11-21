Businesses in Northern Ireland are being invited to come along to a resource matching workshop, which aims to reduce waste by organisations coming together to share and pass on any materials they no longer need to other businesses.

The sessions give local businesses the opportunity to share what waste materials they have which are currently sent to landfill, and/or what materials they could make use of which others may be discarding.

Resources range from anything such as wood pallets, plastics, cardboard, food and garden waste, as well as training opportunities on offer.

Representatives from International Synergies NI will be on-hand at the event to see if any matches can be made during the workshop, and also follow up with each business in attendance afterwards to discuss any potential matches from their resource matching database.

This process, called industrial symbiosis, reduces waste going to landfill, boosting a company's carbon credentials, supporting the Northern Ireland green economy, and providing cost savings for all involved.

Sharon Wilkinson, head of health, safety, environmental and facilities at Wrightbus, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting the next International Synergies NI Sustainability Resource Matching Workshop at our headquarters.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming some fantastic, like-minded businesses from across Northern Ireland, who share our ethos of driving the journey towards a cleaner, greener future, championing sustainability and reducing waste.”

The event is free for businesses to attend but pre-registration is required.

