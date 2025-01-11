The Simpsons new themed café has already welcomed customers at Primark in Belfast city centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Northern Ireland customers are stepping into Springfield with the opening of a new The Simpsons-themed café in Belfast city centre. This café, located inside the iconic Primark store at the Bank Buildings, marks a rebranding of the former Disney-themed café and brings the world of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie to life in a whole new way.
The new café is part of a wider launch of The Simpsons-themed cafés across seven Primark stores in the UK, including locations in Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh, and Cardiff.
Opening this month, these cafés offer fans a chance to enjoy an immersive Simpsons experience while savoring unique, mouth-watering treats.
The café’s menu boasts a variety of items that capture the essence of Springfield. Highlights include the Butter Bacon Waffle, which is topped with crispy bacon, caramel sauce, and fudge pieces, as well as the Loaded Toastie filled with sliced beef, melted cheddar, pink pickled onions, and rocket, served with a side of hand-cut crisps. For those with a sweet tooth, there’s also the Strawberry Doughnut Shake and a Chocolate Marshmallow Hot Chocolate. Prices start at £4.25 for drinks and £5.50 for food items.
Tim Kelly, director of new business development at Primark, said: “We’re serving up a slice of Springfield with our latest cafe theme, giving fans a taste of The Simpsons right in our stores.
"We’re always looking for new ways to create fun and memorable experiences for our customers and our themed cafes have been a big hit. We can’t wait to see everyone’s reaction in store.”
The Belfast Primark Café with The Simpsons opened on Wednesday and will be open through May, providing fans the opportunity to indulge in some Springfield-inspired fun while shopping.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.