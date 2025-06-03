The sound of support: TBC Conversions funds new music equipment for Sense Hub Belfast

TBC Conversions, a leading vehicle manufacturer specialising in mobility, taxi, minibus, and specialist conversions, has provided generous funding through Donnelly Foundation to Sense, a national disability charity, to equip its new Sense Hub Belfast with specialist music equipment.

Donnelly Foundation, a charitable fund established by Northern Ireland’s largest independent vehicle retailer, Donnelly Group, the sister company of TBC Conversions, has contributed to numerous community-focused projects since its launch in 2019.

Opening in 2025 on Annadale Avenue, the Sense Hub will offer an inclusive and supportive environment where people with complex needs and those who are deafblind can engage in new activities and develop valuable skills.

Donavon McKillen, Commercial Director at TBC said: “At TBC Conversions, we are committed to making a meaningful difference in the communities in which we operate.

“The new Sense Hub in Belfast will serve as a welcoming space where people with complex disabilities can access life-enhancing opportunities, and we are proud to play a part in helping to make that possible.”

Since 2019, Donnelly Foundation has helped over 30 projects across Northern Ireland including East Belfast’s Fighting Words NI, Finaghy Primary School and Mencap NI.

Matt Hayes, Corporate Partnerships Manager at Sense, said: “The funding received from TBC Conversions through Donnelly Foundation is invaluable for our new Sense Hub in Belfast and the people we support.

“Music is an incredibly powerful tool for communication, relaxation, and personal growth, particularly for individuals who experience barriers to traditional forms of expression.

“Thanks to this generous donation we can ensure that our new hub is equipped with high-quality, accessible music technology that will allow people with complex needs to explore sound in a way that suits them.

“We are truly grateful to TBC Conversions for its unwavering support.”