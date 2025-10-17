The start of a new chapter at Cafe Vic Ryn as Lisburn Councillor takes over the reins at the popular eatery

It may be the end of an era at Cafe Vic Ryn but it is also the start of an exciting new chapter as Caleb McCready takes over from Jacqueline Evans, who founded the Lisburn eatery 21 years ago.

Jacqueline founded the cafe in 2004 and since then it has become renowned for its good food, delicious scones, and, of course, its pink pavlova.

Making the announcement that she is handing over the reins, Jacqueline said: “21 years ago, Café Vic-Ryn opened its doors… and wow, what a ride it's been!

"From the beginning, we quickly became one of Lisburn’s busiest coffee spots — and it wasn’t long before we reinvented the scone game entirely and we now have over 50 varieties!

Jacqueline Evans has handed over the reins of Cafe Vic Ryn, the business she started 21 years ago, to manager Caleb McCready. Pic credit: Cafe Vic Ryn

"People travelled from all over the country to see what the buzz was about.”

Thanking the customers, suppliers, and staff for their loyalty over the years, Jacqueline continued: “Your support has been a blessing. We love you all, and it’s been our joy to serve you.

“Supporting local has always been close to my heart — from the amazing suppliers we work with, to the local charities we’ve proudly supported. It’s been a privilege to welcome young people from organisations like Stepping Stones and Mencap, giving them opportunities they so deeply deserve. They've brought so many joyful memories with them.

"To every single team member — past and present — thank you. Whether you were here at the start or joined along the way, you’ve all been part of something special. I love and appreciate you all more than words can say.

"It’s been a journey — through the tough times, the joyful times, and everything in between. And I’ve loved every single minute.”

Looking forward to the future, Caleb, who was the manager of the cafe, as well as a DUP councillor in Lisburn, commented: “I am deeply honoured and humbled to be given the opportunity to take on ownership of Cafe Vic Ryn, a company that has proudly served our community for the past 21 years.

"Having worked here for the past 15 years, this business has been a huge part of my life, and I am incredibly grateful to Jacqueline Evans for trusting me with this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to continue the legacy she built.

"To our loyal customers — thank you for your continued support over the years.

"Your trust and commitment has been the foundation of our success, and I look forward to serving you with the same values, quality, and dedication that Cafe Vic Ryn has always stood for.

"Please rest assured that it’s business as usual. Our brilliant team remains the same, and we are as committed as ever to providing you with the excellent service and care you’ve come to expect.

"It’s also great that Jacqueline isn’t retiring, and is staying on to provide her fantastic baking skills, and keep me right as I take on a new chapter for the Cafe.