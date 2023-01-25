Local chicken brand, Moy Park has secured a contract to list an additional nine product lines to all Asda stores across Northern Ireland.

The stores current offering is now bolstered by nine new breaded lines from Moy Park, with an additional two products, which will make up the full breaded chicken range, set to be introduced in March.

The relationship with Asda NI and Moy Park has gone from strength to strength since the introduction of several added value chicken products in April 2021.

Chloe Gill, brand marketing manager at Moy Park, said: “We are delighted to increase our branded presence with Asda, with the addition of nine new lines from our popular coated range to stores across NI. The increased variety of products and flavours in this range will allow us to offer something to suit everyone, from our iconic Kievs, to restaurant style tempura mini fillets and the buttermilk chicken burgers, which we know people are going to love!

“As a business, we take great pride in providing fresh, locally sourced poultry for families, so to have our full breaded portfolio available in Asda stores from March this year is something we are very proud of.”

Cathy Elliott, Asda’s buying manager for NI Local, added: “At Asda, we work alongside some wonderful local suppliers to bring innovative, affordable and delicious products to our shoppers.

“We have built a strong relationship with Moy Park and are delighted to strengthen our offering with nine new lines available at all our NI stores.

“The breaded range will offer our customers variety and convenience, whilst also giving them the opportunity to enjoy great quality local produce, perfect for a mid-week meal or family feast.”

