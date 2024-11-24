The sweet taste of success as Lurgan’s Taste of Philly lift industry award

A food to go business in Lurgan has walked away with an award at the inaugural NI Food to Go awards, sponsored by Henderson Foodservice. The ceremony was held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast this week on Tuesday 19th November.

Taste of Philly has made a remarkable impact, not only in Lurgan but across the Northern Ireland’s culinary scene, being awarded ‘Newcomer of the Year – Specialist’ at the prestigious NI Food To Go Awards.

Hosted by Q Radio DJ Ibe Sesay, the event celebrated excellence across 24 categories, celebrating the growing diversity and vibrancy of the food-to-go sector in Northern Ireland.

The journey of Taste of Philly began with a life-changing decision made by its founder, Nicole Doyle. Originally from Pennsylvania, Nicole relocated to Lurgan with her husband and children during the Covid pandemic, seeking a fresh start.

Taste of Philly Lurgan lift award

This bold move proved to be a turning point, as Nicole was determined to recreate the cherished flavors of her homeland that her children missed dearly.

In a region known for its rich culinary offerings, Nicole’s passion for cooking and her commitment to quality have set A Taste of Philly apart. Through hard work and creativity, she has successfully brought a taste of Pennsylvania to Lurgan, offering a menu that resonates with both locals and those familiar with American cuisine.

The NI Food To Go Awards not only recognize excellence in the food industry but also highlight the stories of resilience and innovation that drive local businesses. A Taste of Philly’s success story is a testament to Nicole’s determination and the vibrant community spirit of Lurgan.

Other winners on the night included CastleCourt Shopping Centre, which took home Food Court of the Year and CeCe’s Cakes and Bakes for Best Bakery / Patisserie to Go. Franchise of the Year was won by Pizza Crew, who were also awarded the Evolve HR Team Recognition Award.

The NI Food to Go Awards, which were established to celebrate the excellence and innovation in the region’s food-to-go businesses, are the first of their kind to be independently judged in Northern Ireland. With 23 categories in total, the awards shine a spotlight on the very best of the sector, from independent eateries to larger food chains.