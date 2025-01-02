The Tribe Technology board thanked King 'for his significant contributions and hard work in the company and wish him well for the future'

By Claire Cartmill
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 11:39 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Charlie King, the chief executive, has agreed with the board that he will step down from his role as CEO while Preeti Mardia, the company's chair, will take on the role

The chief executive of a listed manufacturer of autonomous mining equipment based in Belfast has stepped down.

Established in 2019, Tribe Technology was founded to create a safer, more efficient work environment through the development of fully autonomous reverse circulation drill rigs in the mining industry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
'This honour is a testament to the hard work and dedication of so many, who shar...
Established in 2019, Tribe Technology was founded to create a safer, more efficient work environment through the development of fully autonomous reverse circulation drill rigs in the mining industryEstablished in 2019, Tribe Technology was founded to create a safer, more efficient work environment through the development of fully autonomous reverse circulation drill rigs in the mining industry
Established in 2019, Tribe Technology was founded to create a safer, more efficient work environment through the development of fully autonomous reverse circulation drill rigs in the mining industry

Charlie King, the chief executive, has agreed with the board that he will step down from his role as CEO with immediate effect.

The Tribe Technology board thanked King "for his significant contributions and hard work in the company and wish him well for the future".

Preeti Mardia, the company's chair, will take on the role of executive chair.

Tribe Tech's reverse circulation drilling equipment removes the need for manual human involvement from some of the mining industry’s most dangerous operations.

The firm floated in September 2023.

More in Insider

Related topics:Belfast

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice