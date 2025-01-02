Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Charlie King, the chief executive, has agreed with the board that he will step down from his role as CEO while Preeti Mardia, the company's chair, will take on the role

The chief executive of a listed manufacturer of autonomous mining equipment based in Belfast has stepped down.

Established in 2019, Tribe Technology was founded to create a safer, more efficient work environment through the development of fully autonomous reverse circulation drill rigs in the mining industry.

Charlie King, the chief executive, has agreed with the board that he will step down from his role as CEO with immediate effect.

The Tribe Technology board thanked King "for his significant contributions and hard work in the company and wish him well for the future".

Preeti Mardia, the company's chair, will take on the role of executive chair.

Tribe Tech's reverse circulation drilling equipment removes the need for manual human involvement from some of the mining industry’s most dangerous operations.