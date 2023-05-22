The Vaults Group, UK & Ireland’s largest private independent safe deposit box provider, has opened its 10th facility in Belfast City Centre.

Belfast Vaults, which features cutting edge security and state-of-the-art technology, represents a £1m investment creating 10 new jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Vaults Group business, based in Dublin, was created by Irish entrepreneurs Séamus Fahy and David Walsh who identified a gap in the market left by the closure of most bank safe deposit businesses.

Belfast Vaults is already attracting a wide range of customers given the lack of safe deposit boxes for hire in Northern Ireland, with dozens of boxes already being rented by private customers and businesses. The site has hundreds of safe deposit boxes of various sizes and capacity to expand to several thousand boxes.

These can be rented from less than £4 per week or as little as £200 per year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unparalleled state of the art security system, 24hr monitoring, seismic shock sensors, fog cloak system, and biometric identification technology provides Belfast Vaults customers with complete peace of mind and confidentiality, with box access limited to only the authorised person.

It will also provide customers with complimentary insurance of £10,000 on all boxes rented, with additional insurance available up to £500,000 per box.

As well as jewellery and family heirlooms, the boxes are often used to store currency, gold and silver bullion, watch collections, important documents such as title deeds, leases and wills, or items of sentimental value which are irreplaceable. Interest is also being driven by the rise of portable assets such as luxury watches and to store crypto-currency. They are also increasingly being used by businesses concerned about the risk of hacking, to store back-up data on memory sticks and computer hard drives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast Vaults sister company Belfast Bullion will also operate from the same facility. Belfast Bullion is a specialist precious metals dealer where customers can buy and sell physical gold & silver bars and coins.

Staff are highly trained and experienced in trading bullion, providing the highest level of discretion and security.

Séamus Fahy, co-founder and chief executive of The Vaults Group and co-owner of Belfast Vaults, said: “We’re looking forward to providing a much-needed service for customers across Northern Ireland, that will ultimately give peace of mind to people who require a safe haven for their valuable and irreplaceable possessions. Cost-cutting measures at high street banks means that secure storage has largely been phased out with customers being left with nowhere to store their treasured items.

Belfast Vaults, which features cutting edge security and state-of-the-art technology, represents a £1m investment creating 10 new jobs. Pictured is Séamus Fahy, co-founder and chief executive of The Vaults Group and co-owner of Belfast Vaults

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our customer base is extremely varied – it is not just high net worth individuals. We have younger people wanting to store their crypto-currency and regularly converting their savings into gold, older people safeguarding their family heirlooms and increasingly, businesses choosing to store irreplaceable data.”