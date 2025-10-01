The VAVA Awards 2025 lit up Titanic Belfast on Saturday, as Ireland’s leading celebration of digital creators and influencers returned for its fourth annual edition.

The black-tie gala welcomed over 300 guests from across the local media and marketing landscape for a night of celebration, connection and creativity. Set against this year’s theme of Old Hollywood Glamour with a touch of red, guests enjoyed a dazzling red carpet welcome, followed by a three-course dining experience, and live entertainment. The evening recognised the vibrant creator industry, which continues to go from strength to strength, and concluded with the much-anticipated reveal of this year’s winners across 22 categories, spanning beauty, fashion, lifestyle, wellness, food, travel and more.

After a record-breaking number of public nominations, standout winners included Sara Lee Little, recipient of the coveted VAVA Award for Outstanding Creativity, Authenticity and Contribution to the Digital Landscape; Kate Grant, who picked up the ‘Influence for Good’ award; and The Girls Group chat- Olivia McVeigh, Shannon Mitchell, Diona Doherty and Jordan Arnold- winners of the ‘Best Duo/Team’ award.

Reflecting on the success of the event, Chloe Henning, Managing Director at Vava Influence, added: “The VAVA Awards are more than a trophy – they’re about recognising the individuals and teams shaping the future of media, marketing and entertainment. Tonight, we celebrated a community whose work inspires audiences, creates meaningful impact and sets the standard for the industry. It was a privilege to see such energy and passion in one room, and I want to congratulate our extraordinary winners and incredible shortlist.”

The VAVA Awards were supported by a stellar line-up of sponsors, including Visit Belfast, The Rabbit Hotel, Go Succeed NI, ASG, Ulster Tatler, Shapeshifter Nutrition, Cool FM, The Boulevard Banbridge, By Caitlyn, Limelight, MACC Hair, Haymarket, THV Contracts, Elizabeth Sands Beauty School, Denman Brushes, Colin Glen, Rent and Rotate, and AXL Audiovisuals– each championing innovation and excellence in influencer marketing.

Winners 2025

The VAVA Award – Sara Lee Little

– Sara Lee Little Travel Influencer of the Year , sponsored by Visit Belfast – Amy and Ronan Gervin

, sponsored by Visit Belfast – Amy and Ronan Gervin Rising Star Award , sponsored by Go Succeed NI – Zoe Simspson

, sponsored by Go Succeed NI – Zoe Simspson Creative Content Award , sponsored by ASG – Olivia Spuds

, sponsored by ASG – Olivia Spuds Best Under 50K Award , sponsored by Ulster Tatler – Lyndsay Butler

, sponsored by Ulster Tatler – Lyndsay Butler Health and Fitness Influencer of the Year , sponsored by Shapeshifter Nutrition – Molly McFall

, sponsored by Shapeshifter Nutrition – Molly McFall Lifestyle Influencer of the Year , sponsored by Cool FM – Lauryn Ní Ruanaidh

, sponsored by Cool FM – Lauryn Ní Ruanaidh Fashion Influencer of the Year , sponsored by The Boulevard Banbridge – Tristan McGavigan

, sponsored by The Boulevard Banbridge – Tristan McGavigan Trendsetter Award , sponsored by By Caitlyn – Jane McDermott

, sponsored by By Caitlyn – Jane McDermott Student Influencer of the Year , sponsored by Limelight – Vicki Aiken

, sponsored by Limelight – Vicki Aiken Best Influencer Duo/Team , sponsored by MACC Hair – The Girls Groupchat

, sponsored by MACC Hair – The Girls Groupchat Restaurant Recommender of the Year , sponsored by Haymarket – Vinny McBrien

, sponsored by Haymarket – Vinny McBrien Home and Interiors Influencer of the Year , sponsored by THV Contracts – Peter Irvine

, sponsored by THV Contracts – Peter Irvine Food and Drink Influencer of the Year , sponsored by The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat – Zoe and Dani of From North Two South

, sponsored by The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat – Zoe and Dani of From North Two South Educational Influencer of the Year , sponsored by Elizabeth Sands Beauty School – Olivia McVeigh

, sponsored by Elizabeth Sands Beauty School – Olivia McVeigh Hair and Beauty Influencer of the Year , sponsored by Denman Brushes – Aoife Kelly

, sponsored by Denman Brushes – Aoife Kelly Family and Parenting Influencer of the Year , sponsored by Colin Glen – Jessica Ireland

, sponsored by Colin Glen – Jessica Ireland Best Under 10K Award , sponsored by Rent and Rotate – Ellie Hanley

, sponsored by Rent and Rotate – Ellie Hanley Best Under 100K Award , sponsored by VAVA Influence – Holly Dineley

, sponsored by VAVA Influence – Holly Dineley UGC Creator of the Year , sponsored by AXL AUDIOVISUAL LTD – Amanda Godfrey

, sponsored by AXL AUDIOVISUAL LTD – Amanda Godfrey People's Choice Award , Sara Lee Little

, Sara Lee Little Influence for Good Award, Kate Grant

Full highlights from the night can be found on vavainfluence.com/the-vava-awards and @thevavas on Instagram.

Health and Fitness Influencer of the Year, sponsored by Shapeshifter Nutrition – Molly McFall Photo: Brendan Gallagher

Home and Interiors Influencer of the Year, sponsored by THV Contracts – Peter Irvine Photo: Brendan Gallagher

Influence for Good Award, Kate Grant Photo: Brendan Gallagher

Best Under 100K Award, sponsored by VAVA Influence – Holly Dineley Photo: Brendan Gallagher