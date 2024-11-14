The long-vacant premises at Allen Park Golf Club has been revitalized, thanks to the opening of a new Antrim dining destination and the vision of a South African golfing fan.

Set to invigorate the local community, Mulligan's Bar and Grill offers a blend of great food, stunning views and a welcoming atmosphere in premises which had been vacant for almost four years.

The driving force behind the exciting venture is Wayne Von Kraayenburg, a golf enthusiast who emigrated from Benoni in South Africa five years ago after frequently visiting a friend in Bangor for 14 years and falling in love with Northern Ireland.

After settling in Randalstown two years ago, Von Kraayenburg became familiar with Allen Park Golf Club in 2023 and noticed the lack of refreshment facilities for golfers.

Inspired by this gap, he decided to take action investing £50,000, and in September, Mulligan's Bar and Grill opened its doors, creating 10 new jobs in the process.

"We're only been open a few weeks and I’m so proud of the positive feedback we've received and the fabulous reviews on our food so far," said Wayne.

"The view over the 18th fairway is absolutely stunning and I just fell in love with the area and Northern Ireland. We've worked really hard to create a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere for both the local community and visiting golfers to enjoy."

The transformation of the previously vacant property has been welcomed by local residents, golfers and the council alike.

Antrim and Newtownabbey's Mayor, councillor Neil Kelly, was among the first to visit the restaurant, praising the positive impact it has had on the area.

“It’s fantastic to see Mulligan's Bar and Grill breathe life into a space that has been empty for so long," said mayor Kelly.

"Not only does it provide a new dining option for locals, but it’s also created jobs and opportunities for the community. The friendly atmosphere and delicious food are sure to make it a popular spot for both residents and visitors.”

The new restaurant features a menu crafted by an experienced chef, using seasonal ingredients and locally sourced produce. It aims to provide a perfect place for community members to gather, with a fresh, modern design that includes autographed memorabilia from local icons such as Rory McIlroy and Liam Neeson. The picturesque setting overlooking the golf course adds to the appeal, making it an ideal spot for both casual diners and golf enthusiasts.

Wayne is particularly passionate about supporting local businesses and suppliers.

"At Mulligan's, we pride ourselves on sourcing as much produce as possible from local suppliers," he added. "This is particularly important during the busy festive season, and we hope our community will reciprocate by supporting us as we all work together."

The restaurant has already seen a surge in bookings for corporate events, Christmas parties, and golf gatherings, reflecting the community’s excitement about the new addition. With the Christmas season approaching, Mulligan's Bar and Grill is gearing up for a festive season that promises to be a highlight for both locals and visitors.

As Allen Park Golf Club continues to evolve, Mulligan’s Bar and Grill stands as a shining example of how a new business can breathe life into a space, create jobs, and enhance the community’s sense of connection.

1 . Mulligans Bar and Grill Mulligans Bar and Grill offers stunning views over the 18th fairway, great for 'golfer-watching'! Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . Mulligan's Bar and Grill The driving force behind Mulligan's Bar and Grill is Wayne Von Kraayenburg pictured here are some of the new staff at the restaurant Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . Mulligan's Bar and Grill Dining with a view: The long-vacant premises at Allen Park Golf Club has been revitalized, thanks to the opening of a new Antrim dining destination and the vision of a South African golfing fan Photo: u Photo Sales